"First match is important for gaining confidence"- SC East Bengal coach Manolo Diaz ahead of their opener in the 2021-22 Indian Super League

Newly-appointed SC East Bengal head coach Jose Manuel 'Manolo' Diaz Fernandez addressed the media ahead of their opener against Jamshedpur FC in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) in Goa on Sunday.

The Spaniard, who was previously associated with Real Madrid's Castilla side, spoke about his first game in charge of the red and gold brigade and believes the opening match is important for his side to gain confidence.

"For us, the most important is the first match for gaining confidence. We are not thinking about the derby just yet. After the pre-season, we are hopeful of doing well in the first official match," he said.

The coach described Jamshedpur FC as a more settled unit, but opined that his side will look to play to their potential.

"Jamshedpur FC have been together for some time. The squad does not have too many changes. We have a new team. We know what we need to do and do our best," he stated.

SC East Bengal coach confident about forward Daniel Chima Chukwu's abilities

Manolo Diaz expressed confidence that Nigerian forward Daniel Chima Chukwu, who has shone for Norwegian side Molde in the past, will play an important role for East Bengal.

"We know Chima's skills. He is a very good player. He can help us in getting the goals, also for helping other teammates. But Chima needs the team to work with him, and Chima will improve when the whole team works together," Manolo Diaz said.

The Spanish coach is excited about his new role.

"For me, it's a very good experience. This is my first time in the Indian Super League. We have coached at every level in Spain and I look forward to my stint here as well," he said.

Speaking about the brand of football SC East Bengal are looking to play this season, the head coach said:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"We can play in different ways going by the squad we have. We can look for different solutions in every match."

Edited by Sanjay Rajan