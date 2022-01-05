"We were very unfortunate in last couple of games" - Jamshedpur FC boss ahead of NorthEast United FC clash

Jamshedpur FC made a solid start to the 2021-22 season in the Indian Super League (ISL) but have so far failed to hit those levels consistently. The Red Miners are winless in their last three games.

However, head coach Owen Coyle believes his side have been unfortunate not to walk away with the three points on a couple of those occasions.

Addressing the press ahead of their clash against struggling NorthEast United FC on Thursday, Owen Coyle said

"We have to focus on what we can do and we know when we are at our best then we can win games. So that is what we have to do. We were very unfortunate in the last couple of games which we probably should have won considering the number of chances we created."

He added:

"So, we have to get back to getting those 3 points and we know we have a tough game against NorthEast United FC but if we can get points then it will elevate us back into the position in the league where we want to be and that’s the aim for ourselves."

After nine games, Jamshedpur FC are in sixth spot with three wins, four draws and two losses. In their last game, Owen Coyle's men lost 0-1 to a resilient Chennaiyin FC side. Asked what the Jamshedpur FC head coach has made of the team's performance so far, the 55-year-old said:

"It is not important where you are placed after 2 games, 4 games or 10 games, but it is important the position the team is in after 20 games. If we’re honest, we had a couple of opportunities that we’ve slipped through, when we should have had the maximum points from the games that we should have won."

He talked further about the game against Chennaiyin FC and added:

"Certainly, games like the Chennaiyin one from which we should have had something to take away if not the 3 points. But Chennaiyin FC did their work and earned the 3 points. So, we know we’re capable of winning games and that's what we need to get back to doing. We need to start being more clinical in front of the goal."

"NorthEast United FC have shown they can go toe-to-toe with good teams" - Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle

NorthEast United FC have had a tough start to their ISL campaign, losing five of their first nine matches. They are down to 10th in the points table. They played out a thrilling 3-3 draw against Mumbai City FC in the last game.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle lauded their opponents for their performance in the previous game and said:

"NorthEast United are a very tough opponent to face as they showed that against Mumbai City FC. Deshorn Brown is someone who I have known from my time in the American leagues and is a great lad who had a tremendous form in his previous game (against Mumbai City) and even prior to that against ATK Mohun Bagan in which they were unlucky to lose, as it ended with 3-2 as the full-time result."

He added:

"So, NorthEast United have come out of 2 tough games and have shown that they can go toe-to-toe with some really good teams in the league."

The Jamshedpur FC boss further sang the praises of the NEUFC head coach, saying:

"Khalid Jamil is someone I really like and has done very well with the team and the amazing players have worked hard for him. Even V.P. Sahair, who I really like as well. Obviously, Hernan Santana at the back who is also a wonderful player as well and a proven champion."

