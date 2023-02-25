"We want to be with full power" - Kerala Blasters boss Ivan Vukomanovic determined to enter ISL 2022-23 playoffs on a high

Kerala Blasters will face Hyderabad FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi in the ISL 2022-23 on Sunday, February 26.

The Blasters currently sit fifth in the table, with 31 points to their name after 19 matches. Going into their last league-stage match, they still have a chance to finish in the top four and earn home advantage in the playoffs.

Their recent form is a concern, though, as they have only won two of their last five games. Asked why there appears to be negativity creeping into the Kerala Blasters camp, head coach Ivan Vukomanovic gave an extensive answer.

"If you watch the whole concept of the ISL, the league, the fixtures, how they're coming day by day, sometimes it's absolutely not the same feeling when you play and face one opponent somewhere in December or the beginning of January or mid-January," Vukomanovic began.

"It was also the case last season, when we were in the bubble and this season as well, speaking only about the period since we arrived. Why does it happen? [It's] because when you start the competition, everybody's motivated, everybody is full of force, full of power, everybody wants to show something."

The Serbian tactician continued:

"And then you see the time pass by, some teams are gaining in ranking, some teams are losing motivation because they're down, and it's absolutely not the same feeling when you face some teams, as I said, in November and now in January [February; ed.].

"Because some teams, when they realize and see, 'Okay, we have no more chance' or 'We are not any more a participant for the top six' or whatever it was the case in previous seasons, then you see a lack of motivation, a lack of discipline.

Vukomanovic went on to explain how the constant change in dynamics affects the overall proceedings in the ISL. He elucidated:

"Also, it reflects on both sides, it reflects in your whole season. The whole season is composed by these momentums, how you start, how you play maybe in your ISL campaign, how you play maybe in your cup -if there is one cup [competition] inside - even worldwide, national team players, Champions League games and everything.

"And then sometimes there is a dynamic that changes during those season. So now that's why we already have a feeling in last couple of weeks, I'd say, that some of the teams know they're up there in the playoffs, only a couple of teams were waiting and we already had three-four teams knowing that they're out, they have no chance."

The Kerala Blasters boss believes teams tend to play differently when they are dependent on other results. He stated:

"That's why it gave that kind of a feeling. Only in the last couple of days have we seen a fight between the last couple teams for the top six and that was it.

"That's why we all had this kind of feeling in the previous period, everybody was expecting and waiting [to see] what will happen today or the day before because everybody depended on the previous results of your opponents or something."

He added:

"Now, you see today's [game between ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal], for example, then the teams who are supposed to play tomorrow, if the result is fixed today, it's a completely different kind of feeling, that's why we get it.

"Otherwise from our side, if you look back to all the games, we always want to go for the victory. We always play and want to play good football, to fight for the victory."

Vukomanovic now wants his team to enter the playoffs with a positive mindset by earning a win against Hyderabad FC on Sunday. He said:

"So now, in some cases, you make some individual mistakes, you concede goals and you have to get out of it. Now with the last [league] game, we want to be with full power, especially because we have kind of obligation playing in front of our fans, the last game of the regular part.

"And then getting that positive, let's say, mindset for the playoffs."

There is a good chance that Kerala Blasters will have to play their playoff game away from home. Asked if that was a concern, considering the team's poor form on the road, Vukomanovic replied:

"No because, again, this is a different mindset because when you come to the playoffs, especially now in the first game, it's a knockout, it about one game. So then you don't have the mind of calculations, thinking, 'Yes, maybe today, I can start the game [casually]', no!

"90-95 minutes, you have to go for it, whether you're playing home or away. Also, our fans - and thanks to our fans - we had a feeling a couple of times this season while playing away games that we were playing at home."

The coach also pointed out how the Blasters have good support even when they play away. He is thus confident that his team's chances of going through to the semi-finals will not change regardless of where they play:

"So for us, it doesn't change alot because wherever you're playing home or away, you see this yellow sea around. So for us, it's always go with full power, go with full motivation and go for the victory, whether we're playing home or away.

"So I think it'll not change, again, knowing the fact that this is about one game, knockout phase, you have to go for it."

Kerala Blasters have struggled to remain consistent in their recent matches. Vukomanovic believes they can change that by boosting their motivation with a win against Hyderabad FC in their last league-stage game.

"To have great motivation within the team, especially because the boys have shown so far that every time playing in Kochi is something special and it means a lot to them, you know, going [out] the first moment for the warm-up, getting out of the tunnel for the game, it means a lot to all of us," he said.

"[We want to play] with that kind of motivation tomorrow as well, we want to be a strong unit, we want to be a strong part, and show that there is a reason why we are unbeaten for a long time at home, we want to continue that and we hope to achieve that tomorrow.

Aware of the threats posed by the Nizams, the 45-year-old stressed the need for his team to be at their best on Sunday. He explained:

"We face a strong team, our opponents from last season's final. They're again, with reason, for a second year in a row, in the playoffs as well. They have a good team, good individuals.

"We'll have to be on the top and at our best if you want to get the points. But again it's about that one game, we have to be strong enough to manage the game tomorrow and enter the playoffs with a positive mindset."

Asked for updates on his team, Vukomanovic revealed that everyone in the camp has fully recovered from a viral fever that affected their momentum.

"Everybody is okay so far," he disclosed. "I can confirm all of the 40 people [in the camp] have gone through it [a viral fever], so we all had it. Last year, we were calling it COVID, maybe this year, it's something different, but all of us, we went throught that."

The Blasters gaffer also disclosed that Marko Leskovic is ready to start on Sunday, while Sandeep Singh is stepping up his recovery after suffering a season-ending injury:

"Everybody is okay now, everybody is available. Leskovic is fully back, everybody is back in the team except Sandeep who had surgery and is starting, today, with his recovery in the gym. So, everybody is available for tomorrow."

Vukomanovic further explained that his team's approach against Hyderabad FC will largely depend on the outcome of the match between ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal:

"It depends on tonight's game [between ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal]. If tonight, whatever happens, then maybe there is a situation that tomorrow, whether we win or lose or draw, we still fifth.

"That's why we were saying [if] it always depends on something, then you have a different mindset, but, of course, we'd like to finish third or fourth and have home advantage because we feel good at home.

"So, let's see, anyway, tomorrow, we'll prepare with the best team we have to go out and perform the best way we can."

Regardless of whether ATK Mohun Bagan, who currently sit fourth in the table, win or lose today (February 25), Kerala Blasters have a chance to go above third-placed Bengaluru FC if they score four goals. Asked if he would thus set up his team to go all gun blazing against Manolo Marquez and Co., Vukomanovic responded:

"Yes, of course, the way we play, the way the boys like to play, it's always offensive, especially playing at home, it's something special, it's something that we like.

"So when you play at home in front of this crowd, you cannot be happy and settle down saying, 'Sit back, close and kick the ball [away], no! Playing in Kochi is something special for these boys, they like being there.

"We like to play offensive football and like to score goals here, which they have proved this season so far in home games. Let's hope for the best tomorrow."

The Yellow Army suffered a 2-1 defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan in their previous game. Vukomanovic briefly touched on what went wrong for his team that evening:

"When you face the top teams in this league, it's about one detail, a small detail, a small part of the game will make a difference. We were playing good football, we were dominant, and when you make a mistake, [Rahul KP] getting this second yellow card, these kinds of things make a difference.

"After that, the first couple of minutes, I wanted [us] to be organised before conceding that second goal. Then, again, we were are a man down, trying to play and trying to push them.

"Actually, ATK Mohun Bagan also wanted to [get the win] and they put one more defender [on] to try to keep the result. So I think that, in the game, we were dominant, we wanted to play, and we were pushing our opponent in Kolkata to get the result."

Vukomanovic emphasized that one cannot afford to make errors in games against teams like ATK Mohun Bagan.

"Again, we were speaking in the last period many times, all of us, together, saying that when you face these teams, you cannot count on having 50 chances, you cannot count on an open game," the Serbian stressed.

"It will be about one small detail, one good cross, one good pass, one good shot or decision or a tackle from behind when you don't have to make it and you get the second yellow and you get the red card."

He added:

"Against top teams, when you are then in under-load with a man down, you can suffer. These kinds of things make a difference in modern football today. So, hope that all the boys will use that example for the future, that these are the things that we must not repeat because if we want to stay competitive against those teams, it's very important."

The second yellow card that Rahul KP received against the Mariners, which resulted in him being sent off, was his eighth of the season. Asked if he has talked to the attacker about harnessing his aggressiveness, the Blasters coach replied:

"Yes. First of all, it's about the players' character. Rahul is a fighter, you see it in his eyes, he doesn't like to lose. He wants to fight for every ball.

"He's still in the young process, a process in his life, still young, growing up, experiencing certain things during games about these things, which are good or maybe less good."

Vukomanovic is certain that Rahul has realized his mistake. He explained:

"Then, during a football game, as a football player, there is an adrenaline rush kicking out in your blood. Sometimes you make your decisions... Sometimes your mind is in that state that you're going and fighting for that ball because it's a part of your character.

"Of course, I know that the very second he did it, he knew that he made a mistake, but anyway, this is part of football. We talked and he knows, he realised that it was a mistake."

The manager, though, is pleased to see Rahul's fighting spirit on the pitch. He stated:

"I hope it will stay in his mind in the future saying, 'Okay, this kind of thing will not repeat'. But his playing style, when you see him playing every time, entering the duels as a real fighter, sometimes it makes a strong impact on the referees and that's why they punish him with yellow cards. But, it's a part of football. I hope he will continue in a good way."

Having played intense matches in front of big crowds as a player, Vukomanovic was asked what his advice to Rahul would be about controlling his emotions. The former Red Star Belgrade man said:

"All of us in the past, we did these kinds of things, all of us. There is no player who didn't go through that process. When you are younger, you experience these things and you face them and later you tell yourself, 'Okay, this was wrong'. So the next time when it happens, try not to repeat those things.

"If you keep repeating those things, then there is a problem. But if you learn from that and say, 'Okay, once when I was younger, I made it'. It's the same thing as individual mistakes with the defenders when you concede goals.

Vukomanovic went on to explain that it is a learning curve every player will have to go through in their careers:

"You make a mistake and then later you tell yourself, 'Oof! that was maybe not good, so next time if it happens, I have to do it differently'. So this is a part of the process where you learn as a player.

"Nobody, you can ask Adrian [Luna] as well, not one player in this world has started his career saying, 'I know everything, I experienced it, I know how to deal with this or that situation', no!

The Blasters gaffer is positive that Rahul has already learned from his mistake. He said:

"You have to go through that [to learn]. So, for Rahul, actually, that [the red card] was the moment where we hope he'll tell [himself] later, 'If it happens next time, don't tackle, go run with him and try to fihgt the duel in a different way'."

When Real Madrid went 2-0 down against Liverpool in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League tie earlier this week, Karim Benzema was seen instructing his teammates to calm down. The Frenchman was then at the heart of a brilliant 5-2 win.

Asked if there is a similar amount of leadership in the Kerala Blasters camp, Vukomanovic replied:

"In every team, there are the leaders, and there are the other players, who have to lead as well. All the players on the pitch are leaders, especially first for their own tasks, what they have to do.

"And later on, it's about coaching itself, coaching each other, coaching somebody who is in difficulties. Here, when you just mentioned players [like Benzema] or a club [like Real Madrid], it's been 11-12 years, they're playing together at the highest level possible, winning Champions League, I think, five times or something."

Vukomanovic believes those levels of leadership will come naturally once there is a certain level of consistency within the team. He elucidated:

"These kinds of things, these kinds of situations [like going down 2-0], they know to manage as a team. And when you see this kind of situation and compare again to ISL, which is a short-term [league], and in past, we were witnessing so many changes within the team.

"Then on the short term, you get three-four months with one group of players. Every player needs at least three-four months, or even six months, when they come to the club, to adapt to the training level, the training intensity, the environment, society."

He continued:

"Again, the most difficult thing in this league [is] playing for Kerala Blasters. The players have to manage the emotions, manage the feeling of playing in front of crowds home and away, these kinds of things, you need time.

"When you create this kind of dynamics within your team, with one group, who stays for longer, then at one moment, you arrive in a situation, even when winning or losing a game, there is a group of players, even on the pitch, who will say, 'Calm down! No worries, we know what we're doing, we know how we have to do the things', and then you can get back in the game.

Vukomanovic is hopeful that Kerala Blasters will display similar levels of leadership in the future. He concluded:

"These kinds of things are helpful, but again, like you mentioned those players playing together for 11-12 years on the highest possible level, sometimes you have a feeling that even with blind eyes or whatever, they know what they are doing.

"This is one big advantage of consistency in football. Let's hope that we'll have that in our team even in the long-term with a group of players. In some moment, you'll see the team solving the problems without any issues."

'We play every game like it's our last' - Kerala Blasters star Adrian Luna

Vukomanovic was joined by Kerala Blasters attacker Adrian Luna for the pre-match press conference. After missing the team's last game against ATK Mohun Bagan due to suspension, the Uruguayan is fresh to face the Nizams on Sunday.

Asked if the suspension has allowed him to rest well and be fresh again, Luna replied:

"Yes, of course. It is always important for a player to have four-five days off. But, let me tell you something, I never want to miss a game.

"Unfortunately, I got four yellow cards and missed the game against ATK Mohun Bagan, but I think we played a reall good game. We didn't deserve to lose, but we made some mistakes and lost the game.

"For me, it was important to rest these whole days because now I'm feeling fresh. I'm ready for whatever comes."

Luna was also asked what his message to his teammates would be as they approach the playoffs. He responded:

"The message is always the same. We have to try to play every game like it's our last game. Playing playoffs is totally different because you have that first knockout game, if you win, you go up, if you lose, you're out.

"You have to play this [playoff] game like a final and then we'll see. We'll manage [depending on] against who we'll play because we have a game away and at home.

"Of course, for us, it'll be nice if we can play [the playoff] at home because we need the support of our fans. But, we'll see what happens. We're going for it."

It now remains to be seen if Kerala Blasters can secure a top-four place with a big win against Hyderabad FC at home.

