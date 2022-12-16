"Well, they've got lots of money" - East Bengal head coach Stephen Constantine on Mumbai City FC's strength ahead of the ISL 2022-23 tie

Maintaining momentum has been a real challenge for East Bengal in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season as the side haven't been able to build on their victories. However, they will run into the only undefeated side in the league, Mumbai City FC on Friday (December 16).

Ahead of the encounter, head coach Stephen Constantine was asked about the strengths of his opponents. The East Bengal tactician opined that it was Mumbai's immense financial power that have made them an absolute heavyweight in the league.

Constantine averred:

"Well, they've got lots of money, which allows them to make better choices. This is a fact. When you have the finances to bring in whoever you want, it's a big bonus."

However, the gaffer was quick to stress that irrespective of the Islanders' quality, East Bengal will put up a fight as they have in previous encounters. He continued:

"They have a good team and they're playing very well obviously. But we will fight as we fight with everybody. I don't think we have been outplayed or destroyed by any team. We have been unfortunate and made some poor mistakes. I think we're a difficult team to beat but on several occasions, we have beaten ourselves. Hopefully, we will continue to improve."

Earlier this year, the Torchbearers defeated Des Buckingham's side 4-3 in the Durand Cup in September. Sumeet Passi and Cleiton Silva were on the scoresheet for East Bengal while Lallianzuala Chhangte struck twice and Greg Stewart once brought up the replies for Mumbai City.

Constantine stressed that the situation is completely different for both teams ahead of the ISL clash and added:

"I think most teams used the Durand Cup as a pre-season friendly. We certainly did. Against Mumbai, it was a decent game. But it's completely different now in the ISL, the atmosphere and the intensity.

"You can't compare both matches. Plus, they're unbeaten, so it will be a very difficult game."

"Tomorrow will give us another opportunity to win at home" - East Bengal boss Stephen Constantine

After a comprehensive 1-3 win at Jamshedpur FC, the Red and Gold Brigade ran into a reality check against Hyderabad. The Nizams handed them a 2-0 defeat in their most recent outing.

However, the side's form at home has been of primary concern as they are yet to win in Kolkata. Asked about the poor stretch of form at their home ground, Stephen Constantine explained:

"We were unlucky to lose against FC Goa. We were extremely disappointed to lose against Odisha the way we did. We have dropped points at home, which we shouldn't have.

"If we had taken points in those games, we would be higher up the table. Tomorrow will give us another opportunity to win at home."

East Bengal FC @eastbengal_fc th



𝐆𝐄𝐓 𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐓𝐒 𝐎𝐍𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄 bit.ly/EBFCTckts



𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄 𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐓𝐒 𝐀𝐕𝐀𝐈𝐋𝐀𝐁𝐋𝐄 𝐀𝐓



Select Frank Ross Centers, Mani Square Starmark, EB Club and VYBK Gate 1 We take on the Islanders in ourth #HeroISL 2022/23 home game tomorrow!𝐆𝐄𝐓 𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐓𝐒 𝐎𝐍𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄 𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐓𝐒 𝐀𝐕𝐀𝐈𝐋𝐀𝐁𝐋𝐄 𝐀𝐓Select Frank Ross Centers, Mani Square Starmark, EB Club and VYBK Gate 1 We take on the Islanders in our 4️⃣th #HeroISL 2022/23 home game tomorrow! 𝐆𝐄𝐓 𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐓𝐒 𝐎𝐍𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄 👉 bit.ly/EBFCTckts𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄 𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐓𝐒 𝐀𝐕𝐀𝐈𝐋𝐀𝐁𝐋𝐄 𝐀𝐓 ⤵️Select Frank Ross Centers, Mani Square Starmark, EB Club and VYBK Gate 1 https://t.co/RwwAjvG0OH

For an age-old establishment like East Bengal, the expectations are immense. The results, though, haven't been going their way, not just this season but for quite a while now. Hence, there's a lot of pent-up frustration among the fans.

The gaffer acknowledged that the fans were 'very demanding' and said:

"When we play in front of 72,000 [talking about the Kolkata derby] it's a fantastic atmosphere and you see how we play. But in other games, we're playing in front of 10,000 or even less.

"I think the fans are very demanding and they want success straight away. If we make a mistake early, then they get upset early and we need them on our side."

Meanwhile, Constantine also provided some injury updates ahead of their clash. He said one or two players, including Jordan O'Doherty, are doubtful for the tie. Himanshu Jangra has been completely ruled out while Souvik Chakraborti is close to regaining full fitness after his bout with dengue.

Poll : 0 votes