The ISL 2023-24 between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC is scheduled to take place on Saturday (May 4) at 7:30 pm IST. The match will be hosted at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (popularly known as the Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant defeated Odisha FC 3-2 on aggregate in the first semi-final of the competition. They lost the first leg 2-1 but won the home leg 2-0 to make it to the summit clash of the Indian Super League 2023-24.

Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, won the second semi-final 5-2 on aggregate. They defeated FC Goa 3-2 away from home and 2-0 at home to seal a place in the ISL 2023-24 final.

The last meeting between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC proved to be a cracker of a contest as both teams were fighting for the ISL Shield. However, the Kolkata Giants had the last laugh, winning the match 2-1 at home.

Liston Colaco scored a goal in the 28th minute to hand the Kolkata-based club a 1-0 lead at home. Jason Cummins found the back of the net in the 80th minute to double the Super Giant's lead.

Lallianzuala Chhangte scored a goal in the 89th minute, but that wasn't enough for Mumbai City FC as they ended up on the losing side and failed to get their hands on the ISL Shield.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC: Match Details

Match: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2023-24 Final

Day & Date: Saturday (May 4, 2024)

Time: 7:30 pm IST (Kick-off time)

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata (popularly known as the Salt Lake Stadium)

Telecast & Live-Stream: Sports18 Network and JioCinema

