Where can you watch the ISL 2023-24 matches?

The return of the Indian Super League (ISL) is inching closer and the 10th edition of the competition promises to be an absolute footballing gala. For the first time since its inception, the league will include a grand total of 12 teams, including the first team promoted on sporting merit.

Clubs across the board have also shown more ambition during the team-building phase, which has aficionados of the league thrilled. While the champions from last season Mohun Bagan Super Giant have further strengthened their squad, the others haven't lagged behind.

Shield winners Mumbai City FC made some significant additions ahead of the new season.

The backmarkers from the 2022-23 season, like East Bengal FC, Jamshedpur FC, and NorthEast United FC, have also undergone renovations. In terms of teams to watch out for, FC Goa and Odisha FC, led by their two new head coaches Manolo Marquez and Sergio Lobera respectively, definitely stand out.

The tournament will kick off on September 21 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi with a blockbuster clash between rivals Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC.

The ISL has also had an alteration in its official media rights partner for the upcoming season. Since the tournament’s inception in 2014, Star Network has held the broadcasting rights for ISL. But Viacom18 has been unveiled as the new partner of the top-tier league for the next two seasons.

So what does the change mean? Where can the audience watch the ISL 2023-24 season?

Telecast details of the ISL 2023-24 season

As the media rights partner has been altered, all the matches of the ISL 2023-24 season will be broadcast on Sports18. The matches will take place at prime time of 8.00 pm IST, with double headers starting at 5:30 pm.

Livestream details of the ISL 2023-24 season

All the ISL 2023-24 games will be available to be streamed for free on the JioCinema app.