"Will be a big miss for Bengaluru" - Kerala Blasters fans react to referee Crystal John's absence in the Hero Super Cup 

Indian referee Crystal John, who grabbed the spotlight for a controversial call during the 2022-23 ISL playoff tie between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters, will not be a part of the officiating team for the upcoming Hero Super Cup.

According to journalist Marcus Mergulhao, the 35-year-old, who last refereed the enticing game at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, will miss the entire tournament, which is scheduled to be held in Kerala from April 8.

The ISL tie between the southern rivals was reaching its boiling point when Kerala Blasters’ Vibin Mohanan brought down BFC skipper Sunil Chhetri near the edge of the box in extra time.

As goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill began setting up his wall, Chhetri took a quick free kick which found the back of the net. John awarded the goal, much to the surprise of the Blasters, who surrounded the match officials in protest.

However, the situation escalated when head coach Ivan Vukomanovic marched onto the pitch and led his players into the dressing room in dissent at the decision. They did not enter the pitch after the goal and ultimately Bengaluru FC were awarded the victory.

There have been heavy debates among pundits and fans alike in the aftermath of the incident. But with Crystal John set to miss the Hero Super Cup, Blasters fans took to social media to express their views on AIFF’s decision.

Here are some of the reactions:

Vishnoo_o @vishnu_bhaskar Marcus Mergulhao @MarcusMergulhao



#IndianFootball Crystal John is not part of the refereeing team for the Super Cup in Kerala. Crystal John is not part of the refereeing team for the Super Cup in Kerala.#IndianFootball My doubt is why would AIFF not allow crystal john to officiate in the Supercup if "everything he did was right"? twitter.com/MarcusMergulha… My doubt is why would AIFF not allow crystal john to officiate in the Supercup if "everything he did was right"? twitter.com/MarcusMergulha…

fabrizio_ദാമു @fabirizio_dhamu @MarcusMergulhao Heard that he is training with BFC squad. @MarcusMergulhao Heard that he is training with BFC squad.💀

Fi @Firoz86586737 @MarcusMergulhao Now that's a disappointment. We would've given him a warm welcome for what he did. @MarcusMergulhao Now that's a disappointment. We would've given him a warm welcome for what he did.😂

Emmanuel Lalnunfela @e_lalnunfela @MarcusMergulhao It was a smart decision by the AIFF to safeguard Crystal John @MarcusMergulhao It was a smart decision by the AIFF to safeguard Crystal John

...... @DiehardKBFCfan Marcus Mergulhao @MarcusMergulhao



#IndianFootball Crystal John is not part of the refereeing team for the Super Cup in Kerala. Crystal John is not part of the refereeing team for the Super Cup in Kerala.#IndianFootball Thank you AIFF . He deserves this punishment.. twitter.com/MarcusMergulha… Thank you AIFF . He deserves this punishment.. twitter.com/MarcusMergulha…

FootballWalla @FootballWalla Marcus Mergulhao @MarcusMergulhao



#IndianFootball Crystal John is not part of the refereeing team for the Super Cup in Kerala. Crystal John is not part of the refereeing team for the Super Cup in Kerala.#IndianFootball Emerging player of the league not coming, wonder what happened... twitter.com/MarcusMergulha… Emerging player of the league not coming, wonder what happened... twitter.com/MarcusMergulha…

Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanoic handed 10-match ban following his walkout

Ivan Vukomanvoic’s decision to walk off the pitch following the controversial call resulted in huge ramifications. Earlier, the AIFF announced that the Serbian tactician had been handed a suspension for ten games, with a fine of ₹5 lakh also imposed on Vukomanvoic.

Kerala Blasters issued a statement expressing their regret over the incident, while Vukomanovic also broke his silence following the suspension imposed by the AIFF.

The Blasters will be up against Bengaluru FC in the Hero Super Cup as they eye revenge for the playoff tie, while the Blues will hope to get the better of their rivals yet again.

