"Devastating for football fans to witness such a thing" - Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic breaks silence on ISL 2022-23 playoff walk-out

Exactly a month after the controversy that rocked an ISL 2022-23 playoff tie, which saw Kerala Blasters FC forfeiting against Bengaluru FC, Ivan Vukomanovic has broken his silence.

Late on Sunday, April 2, the Serbian tactician issued a statement on his social media accounts, addressing the "negative circumstances that happened on 3rd March."

"It is certainly devastating to all football fans to witness and see such a thing. The emotion and love input in this beautiful game by fans, players, technical & medical staffs, media, etc. around the globe is priceless, and no one deserves nor wants to be actor of such an event."

Vukomanovic further added:

"These things are not supposed to be seen in sport arenas around the world and I regret being part of such a moment."

Ivan Vukomanovic @ivanvuko19



We will come back stronger together We will come back stronger together💛🔵💛 https://t.co/OLVcfL5WpU

The statement comes a day after the All India Football Federation (AIFF) published its ruling on the controversial ISL 2022-23 eliminator clash. The Disciplinary Committee fined Kerala Blasters FC a sum of ₹4 crores and specified that the club needed to issue a public apology.

Vukomanovic, on the other hand, was slammed with a 10-match suspension from all AIFF-held tournaments, irrespective of whichever team he is contracted with.

A further fine of ₹5 lakhs was levied on the Serbian tactician, which could go up to ₹10 lakhs if he failed to issue a public apology for the misconduct.

Earlier in the day, Kerala Blasters FC expressed their regret over the walk-off incident and said the decision was taken 'in the heat of the moment'.

The controversial walk-off by Kerala Blasters during ISL 2022-23 play-offs match

The said controversy unravelled at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium during a high-intensity playoff fixture when Sunil Chhetri scored from a quick free-kick in the 97th minute. The Yellow Army protested the legality of the goal as their defenders were still forming the wall.

The Blasters' gaffer marched to the pitch and led his players to the dressing room in protest against the allegedly erroneous decision. Ultimately, they did not return to play in the second half of extra time, and Bengaluru FC were awarded the victory.

