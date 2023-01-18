"Win against East Bengal was very satisfying" - Jamshedpur FC head coach Aidy Bothroyd ahead of their next ISL 2022-23 challenge

After their dramatic comeback victory over East Bengal, Jamshedpur FC head coach Aidy Boothroyd lauded his side on Tuesday, January 17, for their display of "renewed confidence" during the Indian Super League encounter.

In a pre-match press conference ahead of their clash against Bengaluru FC on Tuesday, January 18, Boothroyd opined that the Red Miners had used all their stored aggression to register the 2-1 triumph, saying:

"The win against East Bengal was very satisfying. We've been very close to winning, especially at home, but to score in the way we did in the last few mins of the game meant we just kept pushing and pushing and we have to use that aggression throughout the game, which we haven't been doing.

"We've been lacking in confidence but I saw a renewed confidence and maturity and we were well worth the three points."

The Men of Steel conceded early against East Bengal, but a cagey goal from Harry Sawyer and a late header from Ritwik Kumar Das secured the victory. The gaffer lauded Ritwik, who has been on a hot goalscoring streak. Boothroyd averred:

"Delighted with Ritwik Das and his three goals in two games. They were different goals as well, one with a dribble and next was with a header so that was great to see he was brave to get on the end of the cross and win the game for us."

Jamshedpur FC boss Aidy Boothroyd is hopeful of the home crowd turning up after the recent positive result

Jamshedpur FC will next face Bengaluru FC and will be hoping to utilize their home advantage to secure the three points. However, owing to their poor string of results, the supporters haven't been turning up in numbers at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

During the press conference, Boothroyd urged the supporters to trust his team and support them through their rough patch, saying:

"The crowd will have the same expectations as me. Everyone likes a winning team and one that works for each other and the supporters know that. We have to keep doing what we're doing, push hard and win every game especially at home and then I think crowds will come back because they want to see the win as do I."

Meanwhile, Boothroyd revealed that Germanpreet Singh, who had a knock in the last game, is back in training and will be available for the fixture against the Blues. Dylan Fox is also in contention to get into the starting lineup soon enough.

