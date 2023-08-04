"Xavi's Barcelona are certainly one team that I look at" - Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham draws inspiration from Europe

Since joining Mumbai City FC from Melbourne City FC, Des Buckingham has emerged as one of the top tacticians in the Indian footballing circuit. Ahead of the 23-24 season, the Englishman, along with a host of other managers (Rafael Benitez, Andoni Iraola, Roberto Moreno, among others) spoke to Sky Sports about how football has tactically evolved and which current teams interest them.

Sergio Lobera, an FC Barcelona man, galvanized Mumbai City's footballing style when he joined them in 2020. He gave them style and swagger - something that the club lacked for all those years.

Last season, Buckingham took things to another level as the Islanders ran riot throughout the league stage, finishing with a positive goal difference of 33. Four thousand miles away from Mumbai, FC Barcelona completed their league win with a goal difference of +50.

Des Buckingham happens to be a keen follower of Xavi's men, as he states:

"Xavi’s Barcelona are certainly one team that I look at. There are things they do in terms of the imbalance, keeping the width on the right, while overloading the middle by having the wide player on the left rolling inside. There are just these different rotations."

“I like watching Barcelona and always have. It is interesting to see what happens when a new coach goes in there and how they take it on," he added.

Just as Xavi has lost out on his key forward Ousmane Dembele in the ongoing summer transfer window, Buckingham will miss the services of Ahmed Jahouh, the focal point on his side.

It will be interesting to see how the two young coaches cope with these difficulties and continue to influence modern football with their own methods.

Modern-day goalkeepers "can really dictate" play - Des Buckingham on how the No.1 position has evolved

Phurba Lachenpa, Mumbai City's No.1 has been a revelation over the last year under Des Buckingham, who was a goalkeeper himself. Initially seen as a backup to the younger Mohammad Nawaz, Lachenpa cemented his place in the Islanders XI.

His ability to pick the right man and remain composed under pressure has earned him plaudits, with many likening him to Ederson, Manchester City's goalkeeper.

Buckingham spoke about the impact that keepers have today and said:

"There are great examples of teams trying to press Manchester City and leaving three on three at the back but when you have a goalkeeper who can hit it to the opposition’s 18-yard box with a drive, teams are not just playing over the press, they are playing over it with purpose."

"Some of the distribution from the goalkeepers now is like that of a quarterback. They can really dictate. You are starting to see goalkeepers find the spare player," he added.