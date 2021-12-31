"You don't lose or win, you learn" - Chennaiyin FC head coach remains optimistic after defeat against Bengaluru FC 

Bengaluru FC bagged a 4-2 win against Chennaiyin FC in a thrilling encounter that was saw goalkeeping errors on both ends. However, Chennaiyin FC head coach Bozidar Bandovic refused to single out any of his players to face the heat for the loss.

Vishal Kaith had a night to forget as two of Bengaluru FC's goals came directly from two howlers from the Chennaiyin FC shot-stopper. Asked if the loss was down to individual errors during the game, the Chennaiyin FC boss said:

"Now everybody is pointing at individual mistakes. But even in previous games, we had seen individual errors. It happens. When we lose, we lose as a team, But I always believe 'You don't lose or win, you learn'."

Chennaiyin FC have now lost two back-to-back games and are down to sixth spot in the points table. Asked what could possibly be leading to a sudden slump in form, the gaffer said:

"If I talk about this game, we did very well in making chances. After 1-0, we played very well. We had a very good first half. We made some changes, even got an injury. No matter how we scored, we were making many chances, pushing and trying hard to press. For most of the game we did well but we lost the game. Now we need to improve and see how we can avoid the mistakes that we made as a team."

The team has been playing well but we lacked luck: Bengaluru FC boss after win against Chennaiyin FC

Meanwhile, the emphatic victory has catapulted Bengaluru FC to eighth in the points table with nine points. It was their first win since the 4-2 drubbing they dished out to NorthEast United in their first game of the season.

Asked if the win against Chennaiyin FC would boost their confidence and aid their momentum, Marco Pezzaiuoli said:

"We had confidence all the time. I don't think we played badly in this spell. The worst game we played was against ATK Mohun Bagan tactic wise and it was a 3-3 draw. I think if you win, you feel better. We can now enjoy the new year better. The team has been playing well from the first game. Sometimes we had bad luck. That's it."

Bengaluru FC started the game with Ajith Kamaraj in the right-back spot. However, coach Marco Pezzaiuoli brought him off in the 26th minute and subbed on Udanta Singh. Asked if the change was forced due to Ajith's on-field performance, the Bengaluru FC gaffer said:

"No. I don't blame one player. It was a tactical change. We were trailing 0-1 and I don't wait too long to make a change. That's why I changed and put an offensive player on the wing."

He further opened up about the tactical tweaks he made during the game.

Also Read Article Continues below

"We changed the formation from four to three at the back. We were trailing 1-0 and I wanted to win the game so I put an extra offensive player. And then we went 2-1 up and it was a good sign. But at half time the opponent also changed tactically and we struggled in the build-up. Then I changed again to four at the back and it was easy and that's why we won the game," Marco Pezzaiuoli said.

Edited by Aditya Singh