NorthEast United FC 0 - 2 Odisha FC- 4 things we learnt

Odisha FC defeated NorthEast United FC 2-0 in match number 64 of the Indian Super League season 2021-22. It was important for both sides to keep their playoff hopes alive.Odisha FC were placed eighth in the points table before kick-off, while North East United FC were placed tenth in the points table.

NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC both had just one win from their last five games. The game started on a positive note for Odisha FC. Daniel Lalhlimpuia gave Odisha FC the lead in the 17th minute through a tap in from an Aridai cross. Aridai Cabrera doubled the lead for the Kalinga Warriors in the 22nd minute. NorthEast United FC tried hard to get their name on the scoresheet, but they failed to do so.

The scoreboard at halftime read 2-0. The second half saw both teams trying to get a grip on the game and control the game. Unfortunately, both teams failed to get their names on the scoresheet in the second half.

With victory today, Odisha FC moved into fifth in the points table and have managed to keep their qualification hopes alive. On that note, let us take a look at four things we learned from today's game.

#4 NorthEast United came out of isolation to play a game directly

NorthEast United didn't have a proper practice session before the game today (Image courtesy: ISL Social media)

The Highlanders have been in isolation for the past few days after a few players and staff tested positive for Covid. The ISL bio bubble has been breached, with as many as nine teams having positive cases.

While most teams have had their matches postponed, NorthEast United had to play the game today without proper practice before the game. Playing a game without proper preparation in the ISL isn't an easy task, and that is precisely what happened.

Khalid Jamil will hope his squad don't have any more positive cases so that they have proper time to prepare for their next game.

#3 Odisha FC restarts under a new coach

Odisha FC's new coach starts his journey with a win (Image courtesy: ISL Social media)

Odisha FC parted ways with their coach Kiko Ramirez earlier this month. The decision came as a shock to everyone as Odisha FC still had a chance to make the playoffs.

Odisha FC appointed Kino Garcia Sanchez, the assistant coach, as the side's head coach. The new gaffer got off to the perfect start as he guided Odisha FC to a 2-0 win against NorthEast United FC. He also unlocked Daniel, who hadn't scored a goal this season yet. With the victory today, Odisha FC will hope Kino can keep the run going.

#2 The Aridai Cabrera show

Aridai was the man of the match today (Image courtesy: ISL Social media)

Aridai is one of the most influential players for Odisha FC this season. Unfortunately, he had a recent slump in form leading up to today's game. Today, though, he was in full flow as he got an assist and goal to his name.

He was the main focal point for Odisha FC as most of their attacks came through Aridai. Aridai made the NorthEast United FC defense look like schoolboys against him.

His moves and passes like half-strikes and involvement in the game were top-notch today.

#1 NorthEast United FC defense have major issues

The NorthEast United FC defense faced issues in dealing with Aridai (Image courtesy: ISL Social media)

While NorthEast United FC had issues in attack and midfield due to injuries or covid, they had their first-choice players available in defense.

The defense made a series of silly mistakes and was beaten easily. Provat Lakra had issues dealing with Aridai. Mashoor and Patrick had communication issues as both looked to be out of position during the game.

Lackluster defending has been an issue for the Highlanders throughout the season. The defense has been making some schoolboy errors and silly mistakes which have helped opposition sides take advantage of them.

Edited by shilpa17.ram