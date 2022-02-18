NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - February 18, 2022

Northeast United FC will take on Bengaluru FC in the 94th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Friday, February 18, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

Northeast United FC's chances of making it to the ISL 2021-22 playoffs are over, as they are languishing at the bottom of the points table with ten points in 17 games.

They are coming off a 3-1 defeat against ATK Mohun Bagan FC despite leading through a VP Suhair 17th-minute strike. With just three games left, the Highlanders have only pride to play for as they seek to end their campaign on a high.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC are sixth in the points table with 23 points after 16 games. Their three-game winning run came to an end in a 2-1 defeat against Hyderabad FC. The Blues cannot afford another loss, and need to get maximum points to qualify for the playoffs.

When the two sides last met in the reverse fixture, Bengaluru FC came out on top in a 4-2 win.

Predicted Playing XIs

Northeast United FC

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (GK); Provat Lakra, Mashoor Shereef, Zakaria Diallo, Gurjinder Kumar; Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, Mohamed Irshad; Marcelinho, Deshorn Brown, VP Suhair.

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Parag Shrivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Alan Costa, Rohit Kumar; Suresh Wangjam, Bruno Ramires, Danish Farooq; Prince Ibara, Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva.

Match Details

Match: Northeast United FC vs Bengaluru FC, Match 94.

Date and time: Friday, February 18, 2022; 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda.

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Alan Costa, Pratik Chaudhari, Provat Lakra, Hernan Santana, Marcelinho, Deshorn Brown, VP Suhair, Danish Farooq; Prince Ibara, Cleiton Silva.

Captain: Cleiton Silva | Vice-captain: Deshorn Brown.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Parag Shrivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Mashoor Shereef, Suresh Wangjam, Imran Khan, Udanta Singh, Mohamed Irshad, Marco Sahanek, Bruno Ramires, Sunil Chhetri.

Captain: Sunil Chhetri | Vice-captain: Suresh Wangjam.

Edited by Bhargav