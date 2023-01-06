NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: NEUFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - January 6, 2023

NorthEast United FC will take on Bengaluru FC in the second game of Matchweek 14 of the Hero Indian Super League 22/23 on Friday (January 6) at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Both teams are deep in the bottom half of the standings. While NorthEast United finally managed to get some points on the board with a home win over ATK Mohun Bagan, they're coming off a 6-1 thrashing at Hyderabad FC.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru will look to snap out of a two-game losing streak, the latest of which was a 2-1 defeat at East Bengal FC. The reverse fixture saw Bengaluru FC beat the Highlanders 1-0.

Squads to choose from

NorthEast United FC

Goalkeepers: Mirshad Michu, Arindam Bhattacharya, Nikhil Deka, Khoirom Jackson Singh

Defenders: Provat Lakra, Joe Zoherliana, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohammed Irshad, Tondonba-Singh, Aaron Michael Evans, Michael Jakobsen, Gaurav Bora

Midfielders: Mashoor Shereef-Thankgalakath, Imran Khan, Romain Phillippoteaux, Rochharzela, Pragyan Gogoi, Sehnaj Singh, Jon Gaztanaga Arropside, MS Jithin, Emil Benny, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha

Forwards: Matt Derbyshire, Gani Nigam, Sylvester Emeka Igbonu, Alfred Lalruotsang, Dipu Mirdha, Laldanmawia Ralte

Bengaluru FC

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Amrit Gope, Sharon P

Defenders: Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Naorem Roshan-Singh, Prabir Das, Parag Satish Srivas, Aleksandar Jovanovic-II, Hira Mondal, Namgyal Bhutia, Muirang Wungyanyg, Biswa Darjee

Midfielders: Bruno Silva Almeida, Danish Farooq-Bhat, Jayesh Rane, Francisco Javi-Hernandez, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Leon Augustine, Faisal Ali, Rohit Kumar, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Huidrom Thoi-Singh

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna, Udanta Singh, Prince Ibara, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Harmanpreet Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

NorthEast United FC

Mirshad Michu, Aaron Evans, Tondonba Singh, Gaurav Bora, Joe Zoherliana, Romain Philippoteaux, Emil Benny, Sehnaj Singh, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela, Wilmar Gil

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Naorem Roshan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Alan Costa, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Shrivas, Suresh Wangjam, Pablo Perez, Sunil Chhetri, Javier Hernandez, Roy Krishna

Match Details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC

Date: January 6, 2023; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

This could be a close game, with both teams not having the best run of form this season. Considering they beat ATK Mohun Bagan at home a couple of weeks ago, it wouldn't be wise to completely write off NorthEast United.

Considering the lack of nailed-on options in defence, I mostly have the same players in both my suggestions, with Gaurav Bora, Namgyal Bhutia, and Aaron Evans in both teams. Javier Hernandez, Wilmar Gil and Roy Krishna are the other players to make both suggestions.

The in-form Javier Hernandez and Wilmar Gil would be my first-choice captaincy options in this game.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mirshad Michu, Gaurav Bora, Namgyal Bhutia, Alan Costa, Aaron Michael Evans, Pablo Perez, Javi Hernandez, Emil Benny, Sunil Chhetri, Wilmar Gil, Roy Krishna

Captain: Roy Krishna Vice-Captain: Javi Hernandez

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Gaurav Bora, Namgyal Bhutia, Sandesh Jhingan, Aaron Michael Evans, Pragyan Gogoi, Javi Hernandez, Rochharzela, Romain Philippoteaux, Wilmar Gil, Roy Krishna

Captain: Javi Hernandez Vice-Captain: Wilmar Gil

