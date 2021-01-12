NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC prediction: Who will win today's match?

The midweek action in the ISL continues as Bengaluru FC are all set to lock horns with NorthEast United FC. The former champions will clash against the Highlanders at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco Da Gama.

Bengaluru FC Preview

Interim head coach Naushad Moosa had no beginner's luck when Bengaluru FC took on SC East Bengal. The Blues ended up on the losing side after a lone strike from Matti Steinmann was enough to clinch the win for the Kolkata side.

The defeat marked the Blues' fourth loss in a row as they continue to slide down the ISL standings. After their tenth fixture, Bengaluru FC are placed on the sixth spot with a tally of 12 points.

Moosa will hope that Bengaluru FC can overcome the disappointment and find the lost spark against the struggling Highlanders. Sunil Chhetri and Co. have their backs against the wall and have to bounce back strongly.

Big Erik Paartalu returned to the Blues' eleven on Saturday, after serving a suspension, and the Australian will play a key role as Moosa's side face the Highlanders tomorrow. #WeAreBFC #NEUBFC pic.twitter.com/rSRekB9j6e — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 11, 2021

NorthEast United FC Preview

NorthEast United FC had begun their ISL 2020-21 campaign as one of the most disciplined and consistent sides. They had managed to build a six-game unbeaten streak before losing against Jamshedpur FC.

Since that loss, the Highlanders have drawn one and lost two matches in a row. As their form dipped in the league, they fell down to the seventh spot on the ISL table. NorthEast United FC have accumulated 11 points from 10 matches in the competition.

To make matters worse for them, their overseas import Kwesi Appiah has suffered an injury and will be missing in action. Idrissa Sylla, Federico Gallego, and Luis Machado will have to play a key role in their matches ahead.

Head coach Gerard Nus has given ample opportunities to the young players in the NorthEast United FC squad. Some of them like Rochharzela, Lalengmawia, Gurjinder Kumar and VP Suhair have impressed with their performances.

The first reverse fixture of the season as we host @bengalurufc at the Tilak Maidan! 💥#NEUBFC #StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/sQhRSOTSjy — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) January 11, 2021

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC Preview

NorthEast United FC will aim to bounce back strongly against Bengaluru FC (Courtesy - ISL)

NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC have clashed nine times in the ISL. Bengaluru FC enjoy a lopsided advantage in the head-to-head clashes with five wins. NorthEast United FC have managed to beat the Blues only on one occasion while three matches have ended in a draw.

With both sides coming into the clash with added motivation to snap their losing streak, we can expect a thrilling encounter at the Tilak Maidan.

Prediction: NorthEast United FC 1-1 Bengaluru FC