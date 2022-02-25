Northeast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - February 25th, 2022

NorthEast United FC will take on Jamshedpur FC in the 101st match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Friday, 25th February 2022 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda.

NorthEast United FC have nothing to lose and will be playing for pride as they are already out of contention for a spot in the playoffs. They are 10th in the table with just 13 points from 18 games.

The Highlanders ended their 10-game winless run with a 2-1 win over Bengaluru FC in their previous fixture. They came back from behind to seal a win, courtesy of goals from Deshorn Brown and Laldanmawia Ralte.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC find themselves placed second in the table with 31 points from 16 matches. They are currently on a three-game winning streak and another win in this game would confirm their spot in the semi-finals.

In their previous game, Jamshedpur FC defeated Chennaiyin FC comprehensively by 4-1, thanks to a goal each from Ritwik Das, BS Thangjam, Daniel Chima Chukwu, and Greg Stewart.

When the two sides last met in the reverse fixture, Jamshedpur FC came out on top with a 3-2 win.

Predicted Playing XIs

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (GK); Provat Lakra, Mashoor Shereef, Zakaria Diallo, Gurjinder Kumar; Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, Mohamed Irshad; Marcelinho, Deshorn Brown, VP Suhair

Jamshedpur FC: Rehnesh TP (GK); Dinliana Renthlei, Narender Gehlot, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; Mobashir Rahman, Alex Lima; Len Doungel, Greg Stewart; Ritwik Das, Daniel Chima.

Match Details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Match 101

Date and time: Friday, 25th February 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Rehnesh TP, Dinliana Renthlei, Mashoor Shereef, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Hernan Santana, Mobashir Rahman, Alex Lima, Deshorn Brown, VP Suhair, Greg Stewart, Daniel Chima.

Captain: Daniel Chima | Vice-captain: Deshorn Brown

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Rehnesh TP, Zakaria Diallo, Narender Gehlot, Provat Lakra, Eli Sabia, Imran Khan, Laldanmawia Ralte, Marco Sahanek, Len Doungel, Ishan Pandita, Ritwik Das

Captain: Ritwik Das | Vice-captain: Len Doungel

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee