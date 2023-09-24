NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC: NEUFC vs MCFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - September 24, 2023

NorthEast United FC take on Mumbai City FC in the penultimate fixture of Matchweek 1 of the Hero Indian Super League 23/24 on Sunday, September 24, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

The hosts look to be a much-improved side under the management of Juan Pedro Benali as evidenced by their incredible Durand Cup semi-final run. They'll be desperate to avoid a repeat of last season where they managed just five points overall.

Their first match, however, is against Des Buckingham's Mumbai City FC - the side that won the ISL Shield by finishing at the top of the points table last season. While it was disappointing to see them crash out in the semis after such a dominant performance in the league, they're still the best side in this tournament and will want to make that clear right from the onset.

In terms of player availability, NEUFC appear to have most players fit and ready for selection. Mumbai City FC were unable to register Abdenasser El Khayati for the ISL so he'll only be available for selection in their AFC Champions League matches. They'll also be without Gurkirat Singh who is on Asian Games duty.

Squads to choose from

NorthEast United FC

Goalkeepers: Mirshad Michu, Dipesh Chauhan, Khoirom Jackson Singh

Defenders: Miguel Zabaco Tome, Hira Mondal, Soraisham Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Yaser Ahmed, Buanthanglun Samte, Tondonba-Singh, and Gaurav Bora.

Midfielders: Bekey Oram, Gani Nigam, Konsam Phalguni Singh, M Louis Nickson, Nestor Albiach, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Fredy Chawngthansanga, Shighil Nambrath, Romain Phillippoteaux, and Pragyan Gogoi.

Forwards: Redeem Tlang, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Jithin MS, Rochharzela, Huidrom Thoi-Singh, Ibson Melo, and Manvir Singh-I.

Mumbai City FC

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy, and Ahan Prakash.

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Tiri, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra, Sanjeev Stalin, Halen Nongtdu, Nathan Rodrigues, and Hmingthanmawia Ralte.

Midfielders: Greg Stewart, Abdenasser El Khayati, Lalengmawia Ralte, Jayesh Rane, Yoell Van Nieff, Vinit Rai, Alberto Noguera, Gurkirat Singh, Franklin Nazareth, and Seilenthang Lotjem.

Forwards: Jorge Diaz, Vikram Pratap Singh, Ayush Chhikara, Bipin Singh, and Lallianzuala Chhangte

NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC: Predicted Playing XIs

NorthEast United FC

Michu Mirshad (GK), Hira Mondal, Asheer Akhtar, Michel Zabaco, Soraisham Singh, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Konsam Phalguni Singh, Manvir Singh, Parthib Gogoi, Romain Phillippoteaux, and Ibson Melo.

Mumbai City FC

Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra, Lalengmawia Ralte, Yoell Van Nieff, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Greg Stewart, and Jorge Diaz.

Match Details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC

Date: September 24, 2023; 8pm IST

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Despite the massive strides of improvement for NorthEast United FC, they will go into this game as the underdogs against the powerhouse unit of Mumbai City FC. Picking MCFC players from pretty much every position is a must, with at least three out of Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Jorge Diaz, and Yoell Van Nieff.

Romain Phillippoteaux is the only NEUFC player who feels like a must-have, with Michel Zaraco a good pick from their defense. Akash Mishra and Rahul Bheke are quality selections from the MCFC defense.

In terms of captaincy, any of MCFC's four attackers are excellent choices for the armband, with NEUFC's Phillippoteaux and Ibson Melo (if he starts) decent picks as well.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mirshad Michu, Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Akash Mishra, Michel Zaraco, Romain Phillippoteaux, Greg Stewart, Yoell Van Nieff, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, and Ibson Melo.

Captain: Greg Stewart. Vice-Captain: Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Akash Mishra, Hira Mondal, Asheer Akhtar, Romain Phillippoteaux, Greg Stewart, K Phalguni Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, and Jorge Diaz.

Captain: Jorge Diaz. Vice-Captain: Romain Phillippoteaux.