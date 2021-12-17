NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal: Head-to-Head stats and other numbers you need to know

NorthEast United FC will square off against winless SC East Bengal on Friday in Match No. 32 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Margao.

So far, NorthEast United FC's season has been nothing short of a catastrophe. The Highlanders have scored only four points in six games and are ranked second-worst in the league. In their six games, they have won one, drawn one, and lost four.

The red and gold brigade, too, have made an inauspicious start to the season and are at the bottom of the league table with just three points. They are the only team not to win a single game this season. Manuel Marquez's men have conceded the most goals this season, with three draws and three losses in six games.

NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal: Head-to-Head

SC East Bengal squared off against Khalid's NorthEast United FC twice last season, with the latter winning both times. The Highlanders defeated SC East Bengal 2-1 in their most recent meeting in February 2021.

Matches Played: 2

NorthEast United FC wins: 2

SC East Bengal wins: 0

Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

NorthEast United FC: Luis Machado (7), Deshorn Brown (5)

SC East Bengal: Ville Matti Steinmann (4), Bright Enobakhare (3).

Clean sheets from the previous ISL season

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy (three clean sheets in 15 matches)

SC East Bengal: Debjit Majumder (two clean sheets in 15 matches), Sankar Roy (one clean sheet in one match)

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: Debjit Majumder (SC East Bengal) - 50, Subhasish Roy (NorthEast United FC) - 26, Gurmeet (NorthEast United FC) - 16

Most tackles: Khassa Camara (NorthEast United FC) - 110, Ankit Mukherjee (SC East Bengal) - 61.

Most interceptions: Khassa Camara (NorthEast United FC) - 50, Jacques Maghoma (SC East Bengal) - 27

Most passes: Khassa Camara (NorthEast United FC) - 816, Federico Gallego (NorthEast United FC) - 637, Jacques Maghoma (SC East Bengal) - 825.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee