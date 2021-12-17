NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal: Who will win today's ISL match?

The two bottom-placed teams, NorthEast United FC and SC East Bengal, are set to square off against each other in Match No. 32 of the Indian Super League (ISL). The game will be held at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa. Both teams have been struggling for form in the league.

While SC East Bengal are still winless after six games, NorthEast United FC have suffered four losses, including a 5-1 rout in their last game against Hyderabad FC. A string of poor results has left SCEB 11th in the ISL points table while NEUFC are just a point ahead.

In their last game, Manolo Diaz's men came away with a point against Kerala Blasters amid controversial refereeing calls.

Coming into the game, both teams will be hoping to come away with three points and turn their season around.

NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal Head-to-Head

The two ISL teams met twice during the last edition of the ISL. NEUFC managed to seal victory in both encounters.

Matches played: 2

SC East Bengal wins: 0

NorthEast United FC wins: 2

Draws: 0

NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal Team News

NorthEast United FC

Head coach Khalid Jamil, during a pre-match conference, said his squad is filled with injury worries. He mentioned that Deshorn Brown, Khassa Camara and Hernan Santana are doubtful for the game.

SC East Bengal

Meanwhile for SC East Bengal, Jackichand Singh is still out with injury. Arindam Bhattacharja has returned to training with the team and is in contention to start tomorrow. Midfielder Darren Sidoel is still working on his recovery with the medical team.

NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal Prediction

Both teams are in the middle of a poor start to the campaign and will be hoping to turn their season around soon. Their respective defenses have been extremely leaky and hence a high-scoring encounter is likely to be on the cards.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: NorthEast United FC 2-3 SC East Bengal

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee