NorthEast United vs SC East Bengal Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - December 17th, 2021

NorthEast United FC will be up against SC East Bengal in the 32nd match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Friday, 17th December at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda.

NorthEast United FC haven't been at their best so far this season and find themselves 10th in the ISL points table with a win, a draw and four losses. Their only win came against FC Goa 2-1 in their third match of the season.

But the Highlanders failed to capitalize on that as they have lost their last two games, with the most recent one being a humiliating 5-1 loss against Hyderabad FC.

SC East Bengal, too, have had a disastrous campaign with three draws and as many losses. They are the only team this season who are yet to win a match and come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters FC.

As far as head-to-head is concerned, NorthEast United and SC East Bengal have faced each other on two occasions, with the former coming out on top in both games.

Squads to choose from

NorthEast United FC

Mirshad Michu, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurjinder Kumar, Jestin George, Mashoor Shereef, Mohamed Irshad, Nabin Rabha, Tondonba Singh, Patrick Flottmann, Provat Lakra, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Federico Gallego, Gani Nigam, Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, Joe Zoherliana, Khassa Camara, Pragyan Medhi, Pragyan Gogoi, Sehnaj Singh, Deshorn Brown, Laldanmawai Ralte, Lalkawpuimawia, Manvir Singh, Mathias Coureur, Rochharzela, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, William Lalnunfela

SC East Bengal

Arindam Bhattacharya, Sankar Roy, Suvam Sen, Daniel Gomes, Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal, Ankit Mukherjee, Goutam Singh, Tomislav Mrcela, Franjo Prce, Sarineo Fernandes, Akashdeep Singh, Jackichand Singh, Sourav Das, Angousana Wahengbam, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Md Rafique, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic, Darren Sidoel, Romeo Fernandes, Songpu Singsit, Loken Metei, Balwant Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Naorem Mahesh, Siddhant Shirodkar, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Antonio Perosevic, Subha Ghosh

Predicted Playing XIs

NorthEast United FC – Subhasish Roy, Patrick Flottmann,Gurjinder Kumar, Mohamed Irshad, Joe Zoherliana, Hernan Santana, Pragyan Gogoi, Imran Khan, Laldanmawia Ralte, Mathias Coureur and Suhair Vadakkepeedika

SC East Bengal – Sankar Roy, Tomislav Mrcela, Hira Mondal, Raju Gaikwad, Franjo Prce, Mohammed Rafique, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Amarjit Kiyam, Antonio Perosevic, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Daniel Chukwu

Match Details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal.

Date & Time: December 17, 2021, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa

NEUFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Subhasish Roy, Tomislav Mrcela, Patrick Flottmann, Raju Gaikwad, Mohammed Rafique, Antonio Perosevic, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Daniel Chukwu, Hernan Santana, Mathias Coureur, Suhair Vadakkepeedika

Captain: Hernan Santana. Vice-captain: Suhair Vadakkepeedika.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Subhasish Roy, Franjo Prce, Hira Mondal, Mohamed Irshad, Joe Zoherliana, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Amarjit Kiyam, Imran Khan, Pragyan Gogoi, Deshorn Brown, Laldanmawia Ralte

Captain: Franjo Prce. Vice-captain: Deshorn Brown.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee