Odisha FC 1 - 0 Bengaluru FC: 3 things we learned | ISL 2022-23

Odisha FC defeated Bengaluru FC 1-0 on Thursday (October 27) in what was the fourth game for both sides in the ISL 2022-23 season.

Odisha FC came into the game having defeated Kerala Blasters in the last game. Bengaluru FC came into the game having lost their previous game to Hyderabad FC.

Odisha FC wanted the win today to move to the top of the table, while Bengaluru FC wanted the win to move up the points table and get their season going.

Bengaluru FC haven't had the best of starts to the season as they have won one, lost one, and drawn one. They have been questioned about their style of play. Odisha FC, on the other hand, have had a great start to the season having won two of their opening three games.

The match started with the hosts Kalinga Warriors taking an attacking approach. The Blues from Bangalore tried hard to find their feet and create some scoring opportunities. Amrinder Singh made a brilliant save in the 22nd minute from a Roy Krishna strike.

Nandhakumar Sekar gave Odisha FC the lead in the 33rd minute when he hit a vicious strike from outside the box.

The scoreboard at halftime read 1-0 in favor of the hosts.

The first twenty minutes of the second half saw the game turn into a cagey affair. The game saw no further goals from either side as Odisha maintained their cleansheet for a 1-0 win which sent them to the top of the table.

On that note, let's take a look at three things we learned from today's game

#3 Bengaluru FC need to rethink their strategy and style of play

Sunil Chhetri has not been able to showcase his brilliance this season yet (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Bengaluru FC were synonymous with beautiful football on the Indian football circuit, right from their I-League days. They have had managers like Albert Roca and Carles Cuadrat who made the Blues from Bangalore play beautiful football and also win trophies.

Simon Grayson started his career in India with a trophy, winning the Durand Cup. But he has been left wanting in the ISL with four games played.

The style of football that the Blues have adapted is something that not many sides want to play in today's day and age.

Bengaluru FC have mostly taken a "lob the ball forward, and we will take it from there" approach this season. The old-school British approach of long-ball football seems to be backfiring for the Blues from Bangalore.

They have proven goal scorers in Roy Krishna and Sunil Chhetri, which some might say is the best strike-combination in the league, but they have failed to utilize them.

The Blues midfield looks like a lackluster unit who have failed to shield the defense properly and also provide any proper deliveries for the strikers.

Bengaluru FC's defense has also looked shaky this season, and this is one aspect that Grayson needs to fix on an urgent basis.

#2 Odisha FC reap rewards of continuity

OFC have been smart in the transfer market (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Josep Gombau had an advantage going into the game compared to Grayson. Gombau is well-versed in his side's strengths and weaknesses as well as with the league. Grayson is completely new to Indian football and he will need a week or two more to completely understand the dynamics of Indian football.

Odisha FC haven't had the best of results in the past few seasons but that hasn't stopped them from continuing with their project and having a set core of players in the side.

They made some quality foreign additions along with some good Indian signings like Amrinder Singh and Raynier Fernandes. They also re-signed their star foreign forward Diego Mauricio from Mumbai City FC. Having the same set of players has helped Gombau impart his ideology onto the team over a longer period of time, which has helped them adapt to the wanted style.

Gombau also managed to take his revenge on Grayson as the latter defeated the former in the Durand Cup.

#1 Odisha FC move to the top of the table, Bengaluru FC languish at sixth

Nandhakumar's strike helped OFC reach the top of the table (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Odisha FC moved to the top of the table with a victory today. Bengaluru FC are sixth in the table, having played four games and having secured four points. It is not ideal for a club of Bengaluru FC's stature to be in.

Odisha FC, though, will be happy with the start they have had to the season. Securing wins against sides like Jamshedpur FC, Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC, the Kalinga Warriors will be high on confidence and will hope to continue this good run of results.

The Blues need to get their act in order quickly or they might fall out of the six playoff spots as they have played more games compared to the rest.

The result today paves the way for a great week of footballing action in the Indian Super League 2022-23 season.

