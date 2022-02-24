Odisha FC 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan: Player Ratings as Juggernauts hault Mariners' top-four charge

Odisha FC held ATK Mohun Bagan to a 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) earlier tonight (February 24).

The game got off to a pulsating start as Redeem Tlang put Odisha FC ahead after just five minutes. However, the Mariners got a chance to respond just three minutes later when Sahil Panwar hauled down Hugo Boumous in the box. Joni Kauko converted the resulting spot-kick to bring ATK Mohun Bagan level.

Javi Hernandez then had a chance to put the Juggernauts ahead once again from the spot in the 24th minute. However, his penalty was tame and Amrinder Singh gobbled it up on the second attempt.

Although both teams created multiple chances after that, the game finished level, with ATK Mohun Bagan ending the contest with 10 men. Substitute Roy Krishna was sent off in the dying embers after receiving his second booking.

The Mariners still look primed for a top-four finish, but it hasn't been confirmed just yet and they have some questions to answer after this match.

Here are the player ratings from the encounter:

Odisha FC

Kamaljit Singh - 6.5/10

Kamaljit Singh made a couple of good saves, with his most crucial one coming in the dying moments when he kept out Manvir Singh's effort from point-blank range.

Sahil Panwar - 6/10

Panwar conceded an unnecessary, albeit soft foul on Boumous inside the box to gift ATK Mohun Bagan a penalty. But he recovered well to make four clearances and three tackles, while also completing four of his six long balls forward.

Victor Mongil - 7/10

Mongil's partnership with Rodas has had its share of bumps and inconsistencies, but the duo looked in full cry today. Apart from making four interceptions and two clearances, he also completed nine of his 13 long-ball attempts to help Odisha FC's transition play.

Hector Rodas - 7/10

Rodas put in a solid performance to help his side keep their opponents at bay. He recorded a game-high seven clearances, while also winning two aerial duels and completing 87.5 percent of his passes.

Sebastian Thangmuansang - 6.5/10

Thangmuansang did well to keep Colaco quiet for most of the match, making three clearances and two tackles. He didn't pose much of a threat to the ATK Mohun Bagan defense going forward.

Thoiba Singh Moirangthem - 6.5/10

Moirangthem completed Vanmalsawma well and was particularly good at sending the ball forward, completing all three of his long-ball attempts. He could've been a little better in one-on-one situations, winning just three of his 10 duels, but was solid nevertheless.

Isaac Vanmalsawma - 6.5/10

Vanmalsawma put in yet another typically hardworking performance to lock down the midfield with ATK Mohun Bagan looking for a second goal. He covered plenty of ground, making three interceptions and a clearance, and laying out a key pass.

Redeem Tlang - 6.5/10

Tlang arrived late at the back post to score from a Odisha FC corner. He worked hard after that, completing three dribbles and making three interceptions, but didn't pose enough of a threat going forward.

Javi Hernandez - 5/10

Hernandez endured a disappointing night, though he did deliver a couple of Hollywood passes. The Odisha FC talisman struck a weak penalty that was easily saved before going down injured and was substituted five minutes before half-time.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga - 7/10

Mawihmingthanga put in a bright performance that was highlighted by his assist for Tlang's goal. He wasn't afraid to take on the ATK Mohun Bagan defenders, winning four fouls, and ended the game with three key passes.

Aridai Cabrera - 6.5/10

Cabrera may not have scored but put in an effective off-the-ball performance upfront. He led the Odisha FC press well, created a couple of big chances and also won a penalty for his side under suspicious circumstances.

Substitutes

Daniel Lalhimpuia - 6/10

Lalhimpuia replaced Hernandez in the 40th minute. The Odisha FC forward worked hard off the ball, but attempted no shots going forward.

Liridon Krasniqi - 6/10

Krasniqi came on for Vanmalsawma in the 81st minute. He played some neat passes and shored up the defense, but hit the crossbar from a golden chance following Cabrera's run to seal the match.

Nandakumar Sekar - 6/10

Sekar replaced Tlang in the 82nd minute. He helped Odisha FC out defensively and didn't get too many opportunities to push forward.

Nikhil Prabhu - N/A

Prabhu came on for Thangmuansang in injury-time. He didn't get any time to impact the match.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar