Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - February 16th, 2022

Odisha FC will take on Chennaiyin FC in the 93rd match of the Indian Super League ISL 2021-22 on Wednesday, 16 February, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

Odisha need to get back to winning ways as the business end of the tournament approaches. They are coming off a disappointing 4-1 defeat against Mumbai City FC, with Jonathas scoring the solitary goal for them. That loss has seen them slip down to seventh in the points table, with 21 points in 16 games.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC have bid adieu to their head coach Bozidar Bandovic after a humiliating 5-0 defeat against FC Goa in their previous fixture. Assistant coach Sabir Pasha has been entrusted the responsibility to keep the team in the race for the playoffs. Chennaiyin currently find themselves eighth in the points table, with 19 points from 16 games.

This game will be a virtual knockout for both teams, as anything short of a victory would most likely mark the end of their campaigns. When the two teams met in the reverse fixture, Chennaiyin FC came out on top with a 2-1 win.

Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha FC

Arshdeep Singh (GK); Lalruatthara, Hector Rodas, Victor Mongil, Hendry Antonay; Isaac Vanmalsawma, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Javi Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar; Jonathas Cristian.

Chennaiyin FC

Debjit Majumder (GK), Ariel Borysiuk, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Germanpreet Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Syndey Vanspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Mirlan Murzaev, Nerijus Valskis.

Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Match 93.

Date and time: Wednesday, 16 February 2022; 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama, Goa.

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Debjit Majumder, Ariel Borysiuk, Hector Rodas, Victor Mongil, Slavko Damjanovic, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Germanpreet Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Javi Hernandez, Mirlan Murzaev, Jonathas Cristian.

Captain: Javi Hernandez | Vice-captain: Anirudh Thapa.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Arshdeep Singh, Narayan Das, Lalruatthara, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Paul Ramfangzauva, Edwin Syndey Vanspaul, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Nerijus Valskis, Aridai Cabrera

Captain: Nandhakumar Sekar | Vice-captain: Nerijus Valskis.

