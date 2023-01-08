Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC: 3 things we learned | ISL 2022-23

Odisha FC defeated East Bengal FC 3-1 in their 13th game of the ISL 2022-23 season. It was East Bengal FC's 12th game of the season.

Odisha FC have had a decent start to the season as they came into the game placed sixth in the points table. The Juggernauts had lost their previous game 4-2 to Mumbai City FC.

East Bengal FC haven't had the best of starts to the season and came into the game placed ninth in the points table. They had won their previous game 2-1 against Bengaluru FC.

The match started with the visitors creating some early chances. East Bengal broke the deadlock in the 10th minute when Cleiton Silva chipped Amrinder Singh after receiving a pass from Alex Lima.

Odisha FC didn't have to wait long for the equalizer as Diego Mauricio scored from a corner in the 22nd minute to level the scores.

Nandhakumar gave Odisha FC the lead in the 45th minute when his miscued cross ended up directly into the goal, beating the keeper.

The scoreboard at halftime read 2-1 in favor of the hosts.

Odisha FC started the second half as the better side and increased their lead in the 54th minute when Mauricio scored his second of the night from a Raynier Fernandes pass.

East Bengal FC made a couple of changes and tried to reduce the margin. Semboi Haokip had a good effort saved by Amrinder Singh in the 67th minute.

Ankit Mukherjee scored in the 85th minute, but the goal was disallowed for offside. The goal should have stood as the ball came off an Odisha player before Ankit put it in.

Sumit Passi hit a header straight to Amrinder Singh in the 91st minute. East Bengal failed to score any more goals, while Odisha FC kept their lead intact.

The scoreboard at full-time read 3-1 in favor of the Kalinga Warriors. With the win on Saturday, the Kalinga Warriors moved to fifth in the points table while East Bengal remained in ninth place.

On that note, let's take a look at three things we learned from this game.

#1 East Bengal FC give away the lead to Odisha FC again

EBFC should have done better defensively (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

East Bengal FC and Odisha FC have a tradition of playing high-scoring games whenever they face each other. The sides have never given a dull match during their encounters.

The first time both sides met each other this season, the scoreline was 4-2 in favor of Josep Gombau's side. In that game, East Bengal had a two-goal lead but gave away that lead in the second half to lose the game 4-2.

On Saturday, the pattern repeated itself. East Bengal took the lead early in the 10th minute but handed over the lead to the Kalinga Warriors again.

In this game, East Bengal were never able to come back after conceding in the 22nd minute.

The Red and Gold Brigade will need to get rid of the Odisha FC curse in the future if they are to regain their old stature.

#2 Odisha FC continue to play well at home

Nandha scored a good goal (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Odisha FC's good run this season has been attributed a lot to their home form. They have won five home games this season, drawn one against ATK Mohun Bagan and lost only to Mumbai City FC at home.

Kalinga Warriors' home form has been the backbone for their position in the points table this season.

Josep Gombau has utilized his home advantage to perfection, and the players have also not disappointed the home fans.

Kalinga Warriors will rely on their good home form in the upcoming games if they are to hold on to their playoff spot and remain in the top six.

#3 East Bengal FC need to strengthen their squad and improve their tactics

EBFC are heavily reliant on Cleiton for goals (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

East Bengal FC started their team-building process very late this season, but still managed to build a squad much better than what was assembled over the past two seasons.

In this campaign though, East Bengal's performances have been similar to those in the past two seasons.

On Saturday, East Bengal felt the need for a proper defensive midfielder in the side. The lack of a proper defensive midfielder has been an issue for the Red and Gold Brigade.

The side also lacks a proper number nine. A lot of the team's fate rides solely on Cleiton Silva's goal-scoring powers and they don't have a proper backup. Stephens' side also lack the capability to create through the middle and their gameplay has been too one-dimensional.

They need to sort out these issues if they want to stay in the race for the playoff spots.

