Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC: When and where to watch the Hero Super Cup 2023 match?

Odisha FC are gearing up for their Super Cup debut, and will take on East Bengal FC at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 8:30 pm IST

Both teams will want to go all-out and get all three points with this being a tough group consisting of them, Hyderabad FC and Aizwal FC.

Odisha FC come into this tournament following a quite successful ISL season which saw them qualify for the qualifiers for the very first time in their history. However, the performances were a mixed bag, with the board dismissing their coach Josep Gombau stating bigger 'ambitions'. While the team are yet to name a replacement, Clifford Miranda has taken charge of the team for the Super Cup.

On the other hand, following a disappointing ISL campaign, the Red & Gold brigade will want to come back stronger and coach Stephan Constantine will want to end his stint with the club with something positive.

The manager has already expressed his displeasure over the format and said that the only positive is that the winner gets an AFC slot.

"The only positive from this tournament is the AFC slot. Other than that, nothing. Like I said, there should have been a knockout format throughout the season," said Constantine.

Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC: Hero Super Cup 2023 Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC, Hero Super Cup 2023, Group B

Date & Time: Sunday, April 9, 2023, 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Manjeri Payyanad Stadium

Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC: Telecast details of the Hero Super Cup 2023 tie

The Group B match of the Hero Super Cup 2023 between Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC will be broadcast live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India from 8.30 pm IST on April 9.

Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC: Livestream details of the Hero Super Cup 2023 tie

The game between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC alongside TV will also be live-streamed on the Fancode app in India from 8.30 pm IST on April 9.

Poll : 0 votes