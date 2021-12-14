Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-Head stats and other numbers you need to know

Odisha FC are set to square off against Jamshedpur FC in match no. 27 of the Indian Super League (ISL). The fixture will take place at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama, Goa on Tuesday.

The Juggernauts have started the season brilliantly with three wins and a loss in their first four games. After a loss against Kerala Blasters FC, Kiko Ramirez's men managed to bounce back with a win against NorthEast United FC in their last encounter (1-0). If Odisha FC can beat Jamshedpur tonight, they will go level on points with league leaders Mumbai City FC.

Jamshedpur FC started off the season with a draw against SC East Bengal. They are currently fifth in the points table after losing to Mumbai City FC in their last game.

Ramirez' Odisha team has taken the ISL by storm in the early stages of the 2021-22 ISL. They earned their first clean-sheet of the season in their last encounter. It is another encouraging sign for the rapidly improving Odisha team

Their star man Aridai Cabrera went down with a knock in the last game against NorthEast United. However, head coach Kiko Ramirez has confirmed that the player is expected to be back on the pitch today.

It will be a challenging task for Jamshedpur centre-backs Peter Hartley and Eli Sabia to keep the duo of Cabrera and Javi Hernandez at bay for the entirety of the match.

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-Head

Odisha FC and Jamshedpur have clashed on four previous occasions. Jamshedpur has won twice, with Odisha grabbing one and the fourth one ending in a 2-2 stalemate.

Jamshedpur came out on top with a 1-0 victory in their last clash against Odisha. Mobashir Rahman scored the winner for the Red Miners.

Matches played: 4

Odisha FC wins: 1

Jamshedpur FC wins: 2

Draws: 1

Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

Odisha FC: Diego Maurício (12), Cole Alexander (3).

Jamshedpur FC: Nerijus Valskis (8), Stephen Eze (4).

Clean sheets from the previous ISL season

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (1 clean sheet in 16 matches).

Jamshedpur FC: Rehenesh T.P. (8 clean sheets in 19 matches).

Edited by Diptanil Roy