Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

Kerala Blasters FC will have the opportunity to get back to the top of the table as they face Odisha FC in Match 58 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Wednesday.

Ivan Vukomanovic's men come into the game with a 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC which took them to the top of the ISL table for the first time in several seasons. Kerala Blasters FC have lost just once in the league so far and have struck a great balance in all departments of their team.

Odisha FC registered an unexpected yet entertaining 4-2 win over Mumbai City FC in their previous fixture. They will be high on confidence after making a shaky and inconsistent campaign so far. A win for Odisha FC will take them to fifth in the standings.

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Head-to-head

Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC have played each other on five occasions in the ISL so far. Kerala Blasters FC won the most recent encounter between the two teams with a slender 2-1 margin earlier in the current season.

Three games between the two sides have ended in draws.

Matches played between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC: 5

Odisha FC wins: 1

Kerala Blasters FC wins: 1

Draws: 3

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Team news

Odisha FC

A few unnamed players are unavailable for selection as per head coach Kiko Ramirez in the pre-match press conference.

Kerala Blasters FC

Jessel Carneiro is injured and ruled out of contention from the Kerala Blasters FC line-up. Ivan Vukomanovic has the rest of his players available for selection.

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Live telecast and streaming

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Predicted XIs

Odisha FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Hendry Antonay, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Lalruatthara, Issac Vanmalsawma, Thoiba Singh, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Javi Hernandez, Nandhakumar, Jonathas de Jesus

Kerala Blasters FC: Prabhusukhan Gill (GK), Harmanjot Khabra, Hormipam Ruivah, Marko Leskovic, Sanjeev Stalin, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Jeakson Singh, Adrian Luna, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez

Odisha FC beat Mumbai City C 4-2 in their previous league fixture. (Image: ISL)

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Prediction

Kerala Blasters FC are on a fine run of form and have looked like the most settled unit in the ISL so far. Odisha FC have been inconsistent with their performances and are not expected to earn points against a well-oiled Kerala Blasters FC side.

Prediction: Odisha FC 1-2 Kerala Blasters FC

