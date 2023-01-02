Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC: OFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - January 2, 2023

Odisha FC take on Mumbai City FC in the first Hero Indian Super League game of 2023 on Monday (January 2) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.

The Juggernauts are in a poor run of form, winless in three games, and are coming off a 1-0 defeat to the Kerala Blasters. They'll want to change their fortunes and hand an unbeaten Mumbai City side their first defeat of the season.

Meanwhile, Rex Buckingham's Mumbai City continued their impressive run this season with a 2-1 home win over Chennaiyin FC. Involved in a see-saw tussle with Hyderabad FC, a win for the Islanders will take them back atop the standings.

Squads to choose from

Odisha FC

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Ralte Lalthuammawia, Niraj Kumar

Defenders: Sahil Panwar, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gehlot, Lalruatthara, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Deven Sawhney, Denechandra Meitei, Rishabh Dobriyal, Shubham Sarangi, Nikhil Prabhu, Sebastian Thangmuansang

Midfielders: Thoiba Singh, Osama Malik, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Victor Rodriguez, Paul Ramfangzauva, Van Lal Remtluanga Chhangte, Isak Vanlalruatfela

Forwards: Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Pedro Martin, Michael Soosairaj, Nandhakumar Sekar, Akshunna Tyagi

Mumbai City FC

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Amey Ranawade, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Sanjeev Stalin, Gursimrat-Singh

Midfielders: Lalengmawia Ralte, Vinit Rai, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Alberto Noguera, Rowllin Borges, Gurkirat Singh, Mohammed Asif

Forwards: Greg Stewart, Jorge Diaz, Vikram Pratap Singh, Ayush Chhikara

Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha FC

Amrinder Singh, Sahil Panwar, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gehlot, Osama Malik, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Saul Crespo, Thoiba Singh, Pedro Martin, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar

Mumbai City FC

Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Apuia, Greg Stewart, Ahmed Jahouh, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh

Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC

Date: January 2, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Despite playing away from home, an in-form Mumbai City side hold the edge over the hosts. That's why both my suggestions favour a win for the Islanders despite there being some exciting options in the Odisha side too.

Nandhakumar Sekar, Jorge Diaz, Greg Stewart, Bipin Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rostyn Griffiths and Sahil Panwar are the players I feel are must-haves for this game. Saul Crespo could be a valuable differential due to his relatively low ownership in this match.

Greg Stewart, Nandhakumar Sekar and Bipin Singh would be my first-choice captaincy options for this game.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amrinder Singh, Sahil Panwar, Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Ahmed Jahouh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar, Greg Stewart, Jorge Diaz, Jerry Mawihmingthanga

Captain: Greg Stewart Vice-Captain: Nandhakumar Sekar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phurba Lachenpa, Sahil Panwar, Carlos Delgado, Rostyn Griffiths, Nandhakumar Sekar, Bipin Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Saul Crespo, Greg Stewart, Jorge Diaz, Pedro Martin

Captain: Bipin Singh Vice-Captain: Saul Crespo

