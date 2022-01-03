Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

Odisha FC will lock horns with table-toppers Mumbai City FC in Match 48 of ISL 2021-22 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa on Monday. The Juggernauts have struggled with three losses in their last four games. In their previous encounter, Odisha FC suffered a 6-1 defeat at the hands of Hyderabad FC.

Although Kiko Ramirez's Odisha FC opened the season with three wins from their first four matches, they are winless in their last four games. The Juggernauts are now down to seventh spot with 10 points. Odisha FC have suffered from a leaky defense, conceding the highest number of goals (20) in the league so far.

Meanwhile, reigning champions Mumbai City are at the top of the points table. However, Des Buckingham's side lost 0-3 against Kerala Blasters FC and drew 3-3 against NorthEast United in their last two outings.

Leading the line for Mumbai City FC is Spanish forward Igor Angulo, who has scored seven goals in eight matches so far. Coach Kiko Ramirez will have to marshall Odisha FC's defensive troops well to keep Angulo at bay.

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns 14 times previously, with Mumbai City FC triumphing in seven of those encounters. Kerala Blasters FC have beaten the Gaurs four times and their other ISL fixtures ended in a draw.

The Islanders did a double over the Juggernauts last season with 2-0 and 6-1 wins.

Matches played: 14

Odisha FC wins: 4

Mumbai City FC wins: 7

Draws: 3

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC Team News

Both Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the game.

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Catch the latest ISL live score 2021 here on Sportskeeda!

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC Prediction

Both teams have been going through a rough patch, but with the quality at Mumbai City FC's disposal, it's hard to keep them down for too long. Odisha FC have had a leaky defense and one could expect Igor Angulo and Co. to make the most out of it.

Prediction: Odisha FC 1-3 Mumbai City FC

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule