Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal prediction, preview, team news, and more

With their sights on finishing the season on a positive note, SC East Bengal and Odisha FC square off in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday.

Odisha FC are at the bottom of the table and have had a disastrous season. They have managed to garner just 9 points from 19 matches.

The Juggernauts have failed to play as a competitive team and are on a 10-match winless run. They lost 6-1 to Mumbai City FC in their previous fixture, which is also the biggest margin of defeat for any side in the current season.

SC East Bengal have had an underwhelming first season in the ISL. The Red and Golds started late and looked underprepared for the season. With key signings in the January transfer window, the Red and Golds have somewhat improved.

However, the lack of depth and quality upfront has haunted Robbie Fowler's side. SC East Bengal have lost two games on the trot after a decent run in the middle of the season. They come into the final fixture of the season on the back of a 2-1 loss to NorthEast United FC.

Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal: Head to Head

Odisha FC lost 1-3 to SC East Bengal in the reverse fixture earlier in the season. It has been the only meeting between the two sides till date.

Odisha FC Form Guide: L-D-L-L-L

SC East Bengal Form Guide: L-W-D-L-L

Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal: Team News

Odisha FC

Steven Dias will have all of his players available for selection. Shubham Sarangi and Manuel Onwu are expected to return to the side after serving their respective suspensions.

SC East Bengal

Tony Grant will miss the services of Scott Neville and Raju Gaikwad as they have been shown four yellow cards and a red card respectively. Jacques Maghoma and Daniel Fox will likely come back to the team.

Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal Predicted XIs

Odisha FC (4-4-2)

Arshdeep Singh (GK), Mohd Sajid Dhot, Gaurav Bora, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor (C), Rakesh Pradhan, Bradden Inman, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Manuel Onwu.

SC East Bengal (3-5-2)

Subrata Paul (GK), Scott Neville (C), Narayan Das, Rana Gharami, Ankit Mukherjee, Sarthak Golui, Sourav Das, Anthony Pilkington (C), Jacques Maghoma, Matti Steinmann, Bright Enobakhare.

SC East Bengal are placed 9th in the standings. (Image courtesy: ISL)

Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal Prediction

SC East Bengal are the favorites to win their final three points against Odisha FC on Saturday. The Red and Golds have had a better run in form and will pose a tough challenge for Odisha FC.

Prediction: Odisha FC 1-2 SC East Bengal