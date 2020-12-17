Odisha FC will take on former champions Bengaluru FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) match to be held at the GMC Stadium on Thursday.

The match will be a battle of opposites in all senses, with winless Odisha FC playing against unbeaten Bengaluru FC. Odisha FC had initially looked promising with the likes of Marcelinho, Manuel Onwu, and Steven Taylor in their squad. But the group table shows a different picture after a month of this season's ISL. Languishing at the bottom of the table with just one point from five matches, Odisha FC are just above SC East Bengal on goal-difference.

Bengaluru FC have maintained their composure till now. Still unbeaten, the Blues pocketed 9 points from 5 games, winning two. They looked a bit rusty at the beginning, but the team now looks settled with Carles Cuadrat and his boys finding their rhythm. They come on the back of a convincing victory against rivals Kerala Blasters where Bengaluru netted four goals.

Here are 3 players you should consider making the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for this fixture.

#3 Cleiton Silva

Cleiton Silva has a goal to his name this season (Image courtesy: ISL)

When Silva signed for Bengaluru FC, fans hoped he would plug the gap left in the team by star striker Miku. And from what we're seeing, Silva hasn't disappointed. He scored a goal in Bengaluru's first match of ISL 2020-21 against FC Goa. He found himself on the scoresheet again when he scored the first goal for the team in the 4-2 win against the Blasters.

Odisha FC's defensive problems continue to trouble them with a solution to it not visible in the near future. This puts Bengaluru FC in a favorable position, giving Silva a good chance to score. That is why he should be considered while choosing the captain of your Dream11 team.

#2 Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has been BFC's wall (Courtesy-ISL)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has been solid in front of the goal for many years, for both club and country. In the last season of the ISL, Gurpreet took home the Golden Glove with 11 clean sheets to his name. This season, in five matches he has kept two.

Gurpreet has been brilliant, saving his team from the cusp of defeat with his efforts. Statistically, Gurpreet has 13 saves in 6 matches. He will be vital in Bengaluru's results in the upcoming matches.

Odisha FC were sloppy attacking-wise in their past matches. This puts Gurpreet at an advantage, with his chances of keeping a clean sheet going up. That's why he is a good pick as the captain of your Dream11 team.

#1 Juanan

Juanan has scored twice this season (Courtesy-ISL)

Juanan has become an integral part of the way Bengaluru FC perform on the field. His contribution in the ISL this year has been visible in the five matches so far.

He scored 2 goals in 5 matches, playing as a centreback. Juanan has contributed to the team both in the attack and defense. He has 5 tackles and 14 clearances this season. He is as effective guarding his own goal as he is in front of the opposition one, making him an asset to his club. That is why you should consider him while choosing the captain of your Dream11 team.