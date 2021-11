OFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - November 24th, 2021

Match six of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) will see Odisha FC square off against Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan on Wednesday, November 24, 7:30 pm IST.

Odisha FC had a poor last season that saw them finish bottom of the points table. They will look to change their fortunes this time around.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, started the campaign with a 4-2 win over NorthEast United FC and will look to add to that. They will target a top-four finish after missing out on the same last year.

Squads to choose from

Odisha FC

Goalkeepers - Kamaljit Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Kumar

Defenders - Gaurav Bora, Lalruathara, Sahil Panwar, Hendry Antonay, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Deven Sawhney, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas

Midfielders - Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Vinit Rai, Paul Ramfangzauva, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Liridon Krasniqi, Javi Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, CVL Remtluanga, Nikhil Raj

Forwards - Akshunna Tyagi, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridai Cabrera, Jonathas Cristian De Jesus

Bengaluru FC

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil

Defenders: Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Ajith Kumar, Parag Shrivas, Alan Costa, Sarthak Golui, Yrondu Musavu-King

Midfielders: Suresh Wangjam, Ajay Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan, Namgyal Bhutia, Naorem Roshan Singh, Biswa Darjee, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Akashdeep Singh, Rohit Kumar, Jayesh Rane, Danish Farooq, Bruno Ramires, Iman Basafa

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Edmund Lalrindika, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Leon Augustine, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Prince Ibara, Harmanpreet Singh, Bidyashagar Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha FC

Arshdeep Singh, Gaurav Bora, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Sahil Panwar, Vinit Rai, Javi Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Shekar, Jonathas Cristian De Jesus, Daniel Lalhlimpuia

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Sandhu, Alan Costa, Ajith Kamaraj, Ashique Kuruniyan, Yrondu Musavu-King, Bruno Silva, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri

Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC

Date: November 24, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa

OFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction

OFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurpreet Sandhu, Ashique Kuruniyan, Yrondu Musavu-King, Victor Mongil, Sahil Panwar, Jayesh Rane, Udanta Singh, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Jonathas Cristian De Jesus, Cleiton Silva, Vinit Rai

Captain - Cleiton Silva, Vice-captain - Jayesh Rane

OFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gurpreet Sandhu, Alan Costa, Yrondu Musavu-King, Hector Rodas, Sahil Panwar, Jayesh Rane, Javi Hernandez, Bruno Silva, Sunil Chhetri, Jonathas Aridai Cabrera, Prince Ibara

Captain - Sunil Chhetri, Vice-captain - Javi Hernandez

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava