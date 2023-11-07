Real Kashmir vs Churchill Brothers preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

Real Kashmir will host Churchill Brothers at the TRC Polo Synthetic Turf Ground in their next I-League 2023-24 game on Wednesday (November 8).

Real Kashmir have made a fantastic start to their season as they have won both of their first two fixtures. They defeated Rajasthan FC 2-0 in their season opener, followed by a 1-0 win over TRAU in the next game.

Real Kashmir will be eager to extend their winning run with a third consecutive victory to get a head start early in the season.

On the other hand, Churchill Brothers are yet to register their first win this season. In the only game they have played so far, the debutants Namdhari held them to a goalless draw.

Churchill Brothers will be looking to put up a far improved performance in this fixture to register their first win in the I-League 2023-24.

Match Details: Real Kashmir vs Churchill Brothers, I-League 2023-24

Date & Time: November 8, 2023, 2:00 pm IST

Venue: TRC Polo Synthetic Turf Ground

Real Kashmir vs Churchill Brothers Head-to-Head

Churchill Brothers dominate the head-to-head record between the two sides with four wins in nine matches. Real Kashmir have won only one game and four matches have ended as draws.

Matches Played: 9

Real Kashmir Win: 1

Churchill Brothers Win: 4

Draw: 4

Real Kashmir vs Churchill Brothers Probable XI

Real Kashmir

Muheet Shabir Khan, Muhammad Hammad, Hyder Yousuf, Dion Menezes, Carlos Lomba, Wayne Vaz, Mohammad Inam Wani, Lalramdinsanga Ralte, Jeremy Laldinpuia, Gnohere Krizo, and Ateeb Ahmed Dar.

Churchill Brothers

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Lalremruata Ralte, Nishchal Chandan, Emiliano Callegari Torre, Lamgoulen Hangshing, Rahul Raju, Meysam Shahmakvandzadeh, Martín Cháves, Anil Rama Gaonkar, Ricardo Nicolás Dichiara, and Faisal Ali.

Real Kashmir vs Churchill Brothers Prediction

Real Kashmir are in a better run of form currently but Churchill Brothers have a superior record against them. Churchill Brothers will definitely carry that confidence in the game as well. However, Real Kashmir also have the home advantage. Hence, fans expect this to be a closely fought battle.

Prediction: The two sides are expected to play a draw.

Real Kashmir vs Churchill Brothers Live Telecast Details, Channel List and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel