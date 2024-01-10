Greg Stewart set to leave Mumbai City FC: Reports

Mumbai City FC are going to be dealt a huge blow as Scottish striker Greg Stewart is reportedly likely to leave the club and return to his home country. The January transfer window allows Stewart the opportunity to do so. It is said that the forward wants to leave the club and go home to be closer to his family.

It is not yet understood whether Mumbai City are going to sell him or terminate his contract. The club has left the option up to Stewart, and Sportskeeda understands that the player is deciding what is best for him.

It is said that a number of clubs in England and Scotland are vying for the player's signature.

If a move does take place, this will be the second time in two months that the side loses a senior member to the United Kingdom. In November, former head coach Des Buckingham left the Islanders to join Oxford United.

Greg Stewart has won the ISL Winners' Shield twice

Greg Stewart will be deeply missed at Mumbai City.

Stewart is a veritable legend in the Indian Super League and will depart it as one of the finest foreigners to have played in the league. The 33-year-old has won two ISL Winners' Shields- one each with Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC- as well as the Player of the Season award in 2021-22.

His primary role was that of an attacking midfielder but he occasionally played as a striker for the Islanders.

This season, Stewart was often seen dropping deep to help his midfielders out with some creativity. He has scored two goals in the ISL this season against Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Punjab FC.

The Scot first arrived in the Indian Super League after playing for Rangers, where he did not get too many opportunities. In his first season with Jamshedpur, Stewart netted eleven goals in the league.

In the next season, following his arrival in Mumbai, he found the back of the net on seven occasions in the ISL. All competitions included, Stewart will depart from India with 27 goals to his name.

He will be dearly missed by Mumbai City, who sit in the fourth position of the ISL table with 22 points to their name and will be challenging for a second ISL Shield in a row. The Islanders begin their Kalinga Super Cup campaign on Thursday (January 11) against Inter Kashi in Bhubaneswar.