ISL 2022-23: East Bengal are close to signing Deshorn Brown

East Bengal are close to roping in Jamaican forward Deshorn Brown for the upcoming season, Sportskeeda has reliably learned.

The deal is expected to go through as soon as the final draft of the agreement between East Bengal and their new investor Emami Group is signed. An official announcement of the Emami-East Bengal joint venture is likely to be made early next week after a month-long impasse.

Incidentally, on Tuesday (July 12), East Bengal’s executive committee passed the resolution of issuing a no-objection certificate (NoC) to Emami, which is essential for the formation of the joint venture and club licensing criteria. The new company will be called "Emami East Bengal FC Private Limited".

Brown’s addition will bolster the attacking prowess of East Bengal, who finished ninth and rock-bottom in the previous two editions of the Indian Super League (ISL). The lack of a prolific striker haunted the Red and Gold brigade in the first two years of their ISL sojourn as they managed to score a meager 40 goals in as many games.

Brown, meanwhile, hit a rich vein of form after moving to NorthEast United FC from Bengaluru FC during the January transfer window in 2021. The tall striker joined Bengaluru in January 2020, but his underwhelming form (three goals in 17 ISL appearances) forced the Blues to release him midway through ISL 2020-21.

Brown found redemption at NorthEast United, scoring 12 goals in 22 appearances over one-and-a-half seasons. With five goals in 10 appearances, Brown was instrumental in propelling the Highlanders to the playoffs of ISL 2020-21 under Khalid Jamil’s tutelage.

Despite missing a major portion of the league due to an injury last season, Brown found the net seven times in twelve appearances, including a hat-trick in NorthEast United's 3-3 draw with Mumbai City FC. The Highlanders, however, finished 10th in the table with just 14 points from 20 matches (three wins, five draws and 12 losses). Brown’s contract with NorthEast United expired on May 31, 2022.

Brown has plied his trade in the USA, Norway, China and Spain in the past, having represented clubs such as Des Moines Menace, Reading United, Colorado Rapids, Vålerenga Fotball, Shenzhen, Tampa Bay Rowdies, D.C. United, Lorca, and Oklahoma City Energy. The burly striker also has 14 caps for the Jamaican national team to his name, scoring two international goals.

Brown, 31, was in advanced talks with I-League side Mohammedan Sporting Club until a couple of weeks ago, but East Bengal swooped in with a more lucrative offer. The fee, though undisclosed, is likely to be around ₹2 crore.

East Bengal have already signed Spanish defender Ivan Gonzalez on a two-year pre-contract. The Kolkata giants will look to put together a decent squad ahead of the 131st Durand Cup starting August 16. They are placed in Group B along with ATK Mohun Bagan FC, Mumbai City FC, Rajasthan United FC and Indian Navy FT.

