Sarthak Golui all set to join East Bengal on a 3-year deal

SC East Bengal look all set to rope in former Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan defender Sarthak Golui on a 3-year deal. A source in the know confirmed to Sportskeeda that the deal will be announced soon:

"He is all set to join East Bengal. He had offers from 2 other ISL clubs."

Sarthak Golui played for the Red and Gold Brigade in 2020-21

Sarthak Golui started his football career at the AIFF Elite academy. His performances in the youth league caught the attention of the Mohun Bagan scouts and as a result, he was recruited for the 2017 season.

The now 24-year-old later went on to play for FC Pune City, Mohun Bagan, and Mumbai City FC. In the 2020-21 ISL season, East Bengal roped him in on a season-long loan deal from the Mumbai-based club. He played 5 matches for them, scoring 1 goal. Golui then signed for Bengaluru FC last season and played only 3 matches for them in the ISL 2021.

Kolkata-born Golui also has the experience of representing the national team on 3 occasions. He is currently one of the most promising right-backs in the country and this signing will surely boost East Bengal's hopes for the season.

East Bengal had a nightmare ISL 2021-22 season

East Bengal, managed by head coach Robbie Fowler, finished ninth in the ISL 2020-21 season. He was replaced by Manolo Diaz at the start of the 2021-22 season but the squad did not improve.

Due to the Spaniard's dismal start to the season, the club sacked him with assistant coach Renedy Singh taking over in the interim. Renedy did not have an AFC Pro License, leading to the recruitment of Mario Rivera as their head coach. They ended last in the table with only one win in 20 games after three different coaches had a negative influence on their performance.

The club's officials have already begun assembling their team for the upcoming season. They've already started talking to people like Nabi Hussain Khan, Mahitosh Roy, Dip Saha, Suryash Jaiswal, and Aditya Patra. Mohammed Rakip and Ivan Gonzalez, both ISL players, have also just joined the Kolkata Club.

The Kolkata-based side are also in negotiations with Chennaiyan FC's Vishal Kaith and Jerry for the ISL 2022-23 season. They have also begun discussions with a well-known coach with ISL coaching expertise.

