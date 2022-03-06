SC East Bengal 0-1 Bengaluru FC: Player Ratings as Blues finish their season on a high

Bengaluru FC rallied to a resilient 1-0 victory against SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on Saturday. With the win, the Blues ended their season on a high, while the Red & Gold Brigade finished in the much-dreaded bottom spot.

Although SCEB put up a resilient defensive showing, Sunil Chhetri scored the winning goal of the game in the 24th minute. The BFC skipper brought down a long pass from Yaya Banana and glided past a defender to tuck the ball home. His fourth goal of the 2021-22 season was enough to seal the victory for BFC.

The loss meant that the Kolkata-based team concluded the season with only one win in 20 matches, putting them at the bottom of the points table. Meanwhile Bengaluru FC finished sixth with 29 points.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for the game.

SC East Bengal

Suvam Sen (6): Couldn't keep a clean sheet but made a few crucial saves. However, his distribution was poor throughout the night.

Franjo Prce (6.5): Defensively he didn't make any prominent errors and tried to cover new boy Ananta Tamang. However, going forward, Prce didn't look his usual confident self.

Huidrom Singh (7): The young full-back was the pick of the SC East Bengal defenders. Looked solid at the back, although very poor going forward.

Raju Gaikwad (6): Tried to keep matters tight at the back and was more or less successful but seemed to be struggling in the full-back spot.

Ananta Tamang (5.5): Couldn't manage to hold off Chhetri and ended up conceding the only goal of the game. Was poor in possession. Not a night to remember for Tamang.

Lalrinliana Hnamte (6): Was largely kept quiet by Namgyal Bhutia throughout his stay of 60 minutes on the pitch. Hnamte registered one key pass during the game.

Sourav Das (6): A lot of workrate on display but very little output to show for it. Not an ideal passing display either.

Wahengbam Luwang (6.5): Angousana had a decent outing with a respectable pass completion rate of 84%. He also raked up a key pass and three crucial interceptions.

Naorem Singh (7): The most hardworking player for SC East Bengal on the pitch. He kept bombing up and down the right flank, pressuring the BFC full-backs.

Subha Ghosh (6.5): Couldn't affect the game massively and was caught offside twice. Not a performance to write home about.

Antonio Perosevic (6): The Croatian forward seemingly pulled his hamstring right before the half-time whistle and had to be subbed. While he was on the pitch, Perosevic was SCEB's liveliest attacking outlet but failed to score from a clear-cut chance.

Substitutes:

Marcelo Ribeiro (6): The Brazilian forward kept getting in good positions but couldn't make the most out of those opportunities. Ribeiro had three shots off target.

Songpu Singsit (6): Came as a substitute in the 61st minute and looked lively. Saw a lot of the ball and tried to up the ante.

Thongkhosiem Haokip (6): Nothing remarkable but a decent outing. Was part of the substitutes who made SC East Bengal play a positive brand of football in the second half.

Adil Khan (6): Came on at the very end and wasn't the cleanest in the duels he was involved in.

Siddhant Shirodkar (6): Had very little time to make any impact of note but looked sharp for the most part.

Bengaluru FC

Lara Sharma (8): Came away with a clean sheet and also made a crucial save to deny Antonio Perosevic. The young keeper has stepped up in the absence of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Yaya Banana (8): Banana formed a formidable partnership in the Bengaluru FC backline with Alan Costa. The Cameroonian centre-back stepped in with six clearances, two interceptions and four tackles. He also provided the assist for Chhetri's goal with a delightful long ball.

Alan Costa (7.5): As mentioned earlier, Costa looked solid throughout the game. Made crucial defensive contributions and also did well in distributing from the back.

Namgyal Bhutia (6.5): Made a pivotal contribution bombing forward and yet again showed his quality on crosses.

Roshan Naorem (7): Solid at the back with three clean tackles and provided one key pass. However, his overall distribution was a bit off.

Bruno Silva (7.5): Absolute metronome in the middle of the park for Bengaluru FC. Completed 91% of his passes and also stepped in with crucial defensive contributions.

Danish Farooq (6): Didn't have the best of games, although he kept running up and down the pitch. Couldn't make any notable contributions at either end.

Ajay Chhetri (5.5): The young midfielder could only play 27 minutes and had to be subbed off after suffering a knock.

Udanta Singh (5.5): Udanta couldn't play much of a part in the game after getting injured in the 37th minute. But looked poor on the ball, being dispossessed on 10 different occasions.

Sunil Chhetri (8): The Bengaluru FC skipper was by far the player of the night. Looked sharp in attack and scored the only goal of the game. He did well to out-muscle Ananta Tamang and bury the shot.

Cleiton Silva (6.5): Nothing special on show from the Brazilian but he kept matters simple, played from deep and slotted into the creator's role for the night. Allowed Chhetri to play off him.

Substitutes:

Damaitphang Lyngdoh (7): The 18-year-old midfielder had an impressive display on the night. Passed the ball around well, aided Bengaluru FC in transition and looked sharp throughout.

Leon Augustine (6): Didn't have much of an impact after he replaced Udanta Singh. Mispassed the ball on multiple occasions and was also often dispossessed.

Siva Narayanan (5.5): When he came on, SC East Bengal were on the front foot and Siva didn't see much of the ball.

Rohit Kumar (6): Made a defensive block but was otherwise poor in possession.

Parag Shrivas (6.5): He was Bengaluru FC's most influential substitute, stepping in with crucial challenges at the fag end of the game.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava