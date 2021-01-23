SC East Bengal 0 - 1 Mumbai City FC: Player Ratings as Islanders Narrowly Hold on For Three Points | ISL 2020-21

Mumbai City FC held on for all three points against SC East Bengal in match 67 of the ISL , with the Islanders extending their lead at the top of the table to five points.

Here is how the players fared in the match.

SC East Bengal Player Ratings

Debjit Majumder - 6/10

It wasn't Debjit's best game between the sticks, as he mis-controlled an easy collection at the start of the match which set the tone for the rest of his performance. He, however, was not at fault for the goal conceded.

Ankit Mukherjee - 6/10

It was an energetic performance from Mukherjee, who stuck close to Hugo Boumous the entire time he was on the pitch.

Scott Neville - 7.5/10

Neville had one of his best games in an East Bengal jersey, with his offensive runs keeping the Mumbai City FC defenders on their toes till the very last minute. Defensively, he was solid too.

Daniel Fox - 7/10

Daniel Fox almost equalized for SC East Bengal through a header from a corner, and was rock solid in defense as well. However, he could have organized the defense better in the play which ended up giving Mumbai City FC their goal.

Narayan Das - 5.5/10

On the day, Das was probably the most underwhelming of the defensive quartet. His crosses could not find its man on a single occasion, and considering it was his 100th career game, that was definitely not one of his best performances.

Matti Steinmann - 6/10

Steinmann looked a little more tired than usual on the pitch, which might have been because of the intense run his team have been on recently.

Milan Singh - 5/10

Milan Singh tried the cross field ball to the fullbacks on a number of occasions today, but rarely got it right. Has to be more composed on the ball in midfield.

Jacques Maghoma - 6.5/10

For his size, Maghoma has got great feet, and has the ability of escaping his marker with ease. His game had everything except a goal tonight.

Surchandra Singh - 6/10

Singh had an underwhelming performance in the first half, and was hence taken off ahead of the second half.

Anthony Pilkington - 6/10

Pilkington is always in the thick of the action, but his decision making could have been better today. His shots lacked accuracy.

Harmanpreet Singh - 5.5/10

Singh had the golden opportunity to level scores towards the end of the match when he got an open header. He should have done better with the opportunity.

Substitutes

Bright Enobakhare - 7/10

Bright seemed to make something happen each time he got on the ball. He completely changed the complexion of the match, and was a catalyst in SC East Bengal pushing Mumbai till the very end.

Mumbai City FC Player Ratings

Amrinder Singh - 7/10

Assured as ever, Amrinder Singh is proving why he is among the top three goalkeepers in India with every passing game. Some say, that he might even pip Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to the India No. 1 position soon.

Amey Ranawade - 6.5/10

Amey Ranawade was a bundle of energy through the match and did all the basics right. He contained Anthony Pilkington well.

Mourtada Fall - 7/10

The matchwinner on the day, Fall's goal was just an added bonus to the defensively solid performance he had.

Mehtab Singh - 6.5/10

Like Ranawade, Singh too put in the hard yards and was positionally sound in his bid to keep the SC East Bengal attackers at bay.

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy - 6/10

Dakshinamurthy has been a revelation this ISL with his pace and power on the wings. He is one to watch out for in the future.

Rowllin Borges - 7/10

Borges' performance had everything one would expect from a CDM in this match. He made tactical fouls when needed, but once again, his overall distribution was excellent.

Ahmed Jahouh - 6/10

Jahouh's playing position was even more receded than what we are used to seeing, and owing to playing so deep in defence. He went in for a couple of reckless last minute challenges as well. He was lucky to remain on the pitch.

Cy Goddard - 6.5/10

With more game time, Goddard is slowly beginning to show the full array of his abilities on the pitch. He was quick and skillful on the day, and gave Matti Steinmann plenty to think about.

Hugo Boumous - 6/10

Boumous drifted in and out of the game, till he was finally substituted in the second half, much to his disappointment.

Bipin Singh - 7.5/10

Bipin Singh had an excellent game, and is becoming one of Mumbai City FC's most important players. He should have had an assist to his name when he floated in a delicious ball for Adam Le Fondre to head in.

Adam Le Fondre - 6.5/10

Le Fondre ran hard for his team, but lacked end product on the day. He could have scored a second for his team and put the nerves at rest, and he will be glad Mumbai City FC came away with three points in any case.