SC East Bengal 0-4 Hyderabad FC: Player Ratings as Ogbeche's perfect hat-trick sinks Red and Gold Brigade

Bartholomew Ogbeche struck a perfect hat-trick as Hyderabad FC blanked SC East Bengal 4-0 to move to the top of the ISL table. Aniket Jadhav was the other goalscorer.

The Red and Gold Brigade began the game well but conceded a soft goal in the 21st minute when Ogbeche's deflected header was fumbled by Arindam Bhattacharya.

Mario Rivera's men were creators of their own doom once again in the 44th minute, when a miscued clearance allowed Ogbeche to run through on goal. He rounded Bhattacharya to slot into an empty net. Jadhav then joined the party with an excellent right-footed effort into the bottom corner in first-half stoppage time.

Hyderabad FC created plenty of chances in the second half as well and were duly rewarded when Ogbeche struck again in the 74th minute. SC East Bengal got the chance to grab a late consolation, but Franjo Prce's penalty was saved by Laxmikant Kattimani.

Here are the player ratings from the game:

SC East Bengal

Arindam Bhattacharya - 6/10

Bhattacharya should've kept out the first goal, but could do little about the other three Hyderabad FC scored. He made some stunning stops in the second half to keep Javier Siverio at bay.

Ankit Mukherjee - 6/10

Mukherjee was initially troubled by Nikhil Poojari but did well to recover from that and didn't see too many attacks go through his flank.

Franjo Prce - 4.5/10

Prce had a poor game defensively and topped it off with an underwhelming penalty that was well-saved by Laxmikant Kattimani.

Adil Khan - 5/10

Khan's miscued clearance led to Ogbeche scoring the second goal that took the wind out of SC East Bengal's sails. He did make a couple of good blocks, but will want to forget this game quickly.

Amarjit Singh Kiyam - 4.5/10

Kiyam began well but struggled against Jadhav on his flank. He was nowhere to be seen for Hyderabad FC's third goal, leaving too much for Darren Sidoel to do. Kiyam was also given the runaround by substitute Joel Chianese in a poor display.

Antonio Perosevic - 6.5/10

At times, Perosevic seemed to be the only one trying to create something going forward for his side. He was unlucky to see an acrobatic effort cleared off the line and did a decent job with whatever little service he got as the game progressed.

Indian Super League @IndSuperLeague



Antonio Perosevic shoots from long range, but the ball sails over the target 🥅



SCEB 0-3 HFC



#HeroISL #LetsFootball 49' BRAVE ATTEMPT | #SCEBHFC Antonio Perosevic shoots from long range, but the ball sails over the target 🥅SCEB 0-3 HFC 49' BRAVE ATTEMPT | #SCEBHFCAntonio Perosevic shoots from long range, but the ball sails over the target 🥅SCEB 0-3 HFC#HeroISL #LetsFootball

Sourav Das - 5.5/10

Das didn't have a particularly great game for SC East Bengal and couldn't protect his defense like he has done on numerous occasions this season. He also didn't offer much going forward but did complete 76.3% of his passes.

Darren Sidoel - 5/10

Sidoel let Jadhav onto his stronger side for the third goal and simply couldn't deal with Hyderabad FC's midfield, though he did make two tackles.

Naorem Mahesh Singh - 6/10

Mahesh Singh was starved off service. He worked hard for SC East Bengal though, getting two shots on target and making four tackles.

Mohammad Rafique - 6.5/10

Rafique was an energetic presence upfront and ran his socks off. He provided two key passes for his team-mates, including a fantastic cross for Haokip's saved header. Rafique also made three tackles and won four fouls.

Thongkhosiem Haokip - 5.5/10

Haokip was largely starved of service and got only two real chances to attack Hyderabad FC's goal. He failed to do much with one of those but forced a good save from Kattimani with a header from Rafique's free-kick.

SC East Bengal Substitutes

Marcelo Ribeiro - 6/10

Ribeiro replaced Haokip in the 59th minute to make his SC East Bengal debut. He went down under very minimal contact to win a penalty for his side but Prce's resulting spot-kick was saved.

Hira Mondal - 6/10

Mondal came on for Mukherjee in the 59th minute. He didn't make much of a difference as Hyderabad FC created multiple chances from his flank.

Wahengbam Angousana - 6/10

Angousana replaced Das with 17 minutes of regulation time to go. He laid out one excellent ball over the top but Lalrinliana Hnamte couldn't bring it under his control.

Jackichand Singh - 6/10

Jackichand Singh came on for Rafique in the 82nd minute. He didn't see much of the ball, but did set-up one chance that Hnamte blasted over.

Lalrinliana Hnamte - 5.5/10

Hnamte replaced Perosevic in the 82nd minute. He received a couple of good chances but couldn't take them.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Parimal