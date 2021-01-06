SC East Bengal 1-1 FC Goa: 4 things we learned

SC East Bengal and FC Goa played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco in their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) encounter on Wednesday. Bright Enobakhare (80') and Devendra Murgaonkar (81') were the goalscorers for SCEB and FCG respectively.

The first half was devoid of goals, but the game opened up when the referee gave marching orders to SC East Bengal's Danny Fox after the change of sides. Despite being a man down, the Red and Golds took the lead courtesy of a wonderful solo goal from Bright Enobakhare.

However, the joy was short-lived as Devendra Murgaonkar brought FC Goa back into the game with a thumping header.

Here are four things we learned:

#4 Debjit Majumder keeps SC East Bengal in contention with splendid saves in the first half

FC Goa had numerous opportunities to take the lead in the first half, but strong arms from SC East Bengal goalkeeper Debjit Majumder acted as a barrier. The Gaurs had six shots on target as opposed to none for the Red and Golds.

In the 4th minute, Debjit fisted away James Donachie's free header off a curling free-kick. In the 36th minute, he had to keep out Jorge Ortiz Mendoza's effort from outside the box. Debjit also prevented two goalbound long-range shots from Saviour Gama.

Debjit has earned the moniker of 'Savejit' from SC East Bengal fans for his stupendous saves. The 32-year-old lived up to it against FC Goa.

#3 Jorge Ortiz Mendoza runs the show in the midfield for FC Goa

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza in action for FC Goa in an earlier ISL match (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

SC East Bengal had trouble dealing with the trickery of Jorge Ortiz Mendoza in the midfield. Milan Singh, who was tasked to close him down, was no match for him.

Ortiz weaved past the SC East Bengal midfielders like they didn't exist. Dribbling past a host of legs, he made fantastic cross-field passes which were difficult to contain. However, FC Goa fluffed their lines in the final third.

Ortiz himself had a glorious opportunity to give the Gaurs the lead in the 68th minute. He turned past Raju Gaikwad to receive a long pass inside the penalty box, but his final shot lacked venom.

#2 Bright Enobakhare scores one of the best goals in ISL history

Bright Enobakhare announced his arrival in India with a goal in his debut against Odisha FC. The Nigerian came off the bench to put the icing on the cake in SC East Bengal's maiden ISL victory.

Bright's dribbling abilities troubled FC Goa from the beginning of the match, with the 22-year-old winning fouls in the center of the park. However, after the arrival of Jacques Maghoma, he played in a more advanced role.

Bright went past Princeton Rebello, Aiban Dohling, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, and FC Goa goalkeeper Mohammed Nawaz to stroke the ball into the empty net in the 79th minute.

#1 FC Goa stage a late comeback once again

Devendra Murgaonkar acted as a super-sub for FC Goa (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

FC Goa equalized through Devendra Murgaonkar two minutes after SC East Bengal took the lead. The local lad rose above his marker to head home a cross from Saviour Gama.

FC Goa now have collected 9 points from a losing position. The Gaurs need to show more character from the get-go as opposed to a reaction after conceding a goal.

SC East Bengal were also down to ten men after the referee gave marching orders to Danny Fox in the 56th minute. However, they failed to create any meaningful opportunities.

FC Goa's last four goals this season have come in the last quarter. They also need to regain their touch of scoring early in the match.