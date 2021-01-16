SC East Bengal 1-1 Kerala Blasters: 4 things we learned

SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) encounter on Friday. The draw at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco didn't help either side in ascending the points table as the Kolkata giants and the Tuskers remained ninth and tenth, respectively.

Jordan Murray broke the deadlock in the 64th minute before Scott Neville equalized for SC East Bengal in the dying moments of the game.

Here are four things we learned from the match.

#4 Late drama once again in Kerala Blasters-SC East Bengal game

SC East Bengal players Anthony Pilkington (left), Mohammed Rafique (centre), and Scott Neville (right) celebrate after latter scores against Kerala Blasters (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

SC East Bengal were cruising to a victory in the first meeting between the two sides this season. However, Kerala Blasters' Jeakson Singh netted an equalizer in second half injury-time to share the spoils.

The roles were reversed on Friday as the Red and Gold scored an injury-time equalizer to spoil the Tuskers' party. Bright Enobakhare curled his corner-kick towards the far post and an unmarked Scott Neville headed the ball into the back of the net.

As a result, the Australian dashed Kerala Blasters' hopes of picking up all three points.

#3 Bright Enobakhare needs to play a more advanced role

SC East Bengal's January signing Bright Enobakhare failed to score once again. He began his ISL stint with a goal each against Odisha FC and FC Goa, but drew a blank against Bengaluru FC, and now Kerala Blasters.

Bright had to drop deep in midfield and sometimes in his own half to collect balls, as he didn't receive adequate service from the SC East Bengal midfielders.

Bright ended the match by taking only one shot from outside the box, and it failed to find the target. He needs to play a more advanced role for SC East Bengal.

#2 Jordan Murray's scoring spree continue

Jordan Murray is in a hot goalscoring form (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Jordan Murray scored his sixth goal of the season as he gave Kerala Blasters the lead in the 64th minute. Barring the game against Mumbai City FC, the Australian has scored every time he has started.

Kerala Blasters goalkeeper Albino Gomes punted a long ball from his own box and Murray found himself at the receiving end of it. The 25-year-old strided forward a couple of steps with the ball before taking a shot from inside the box. Although he failed to make clean contact, the move ended with the ball bulging the back of the net.

Murray is now only behind FC Goa's Igor Angulo and Jamshedpur FC's Nerijus Valskis in the top goalscorers' list.

#1 SC East Bengal keep their unbeaten run intact

SC East Bengal's unbeaten run in the 2020-21 season of the ISL continued, following their 1-1 draw with Kerala Blasters. The Kolkata giants have collected 10 points from their last six outings, with victories over Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC.

Debjit Majumder was once again fabulous between the sticks as the 32-year-old made two fine saves. The trio of Rana Gharami, Scott Neville, and Daniel Fox combined to make 22 clearances and blocked six shots. Narayan Das also attempted five crosses in the game.

SC East Bengal looked well in patches but need to convert the draws into wins. They have picked up just 11 points from 11 matches and need to get their act together if they want to reach the playoffs.