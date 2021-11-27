SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Who will win today's ISL Kolkata Derby?

Fierce rivals SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan will cross swords in the 370th Kolkata Derby in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Saturday. This will be the third straight Kolkata Derby in the ISL played in the absence of fans.

SC East Bengal come into the game having played out a 1-1 draw with Jamshedpur FC in their first match, with Franjo Prce scoring the sole goal. ATK Mohun Bagan won 4-2 against Kerala Blasters FC in the ISL 2021-22 opener with goals from Hugo Boumous, Roy Krishna and Liston Colaco.

ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan FC Head-to-Head

SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan FC have faced each other on only two occasions so far, both of them in ISL 2020-21. The Mariners emerged winners in both contests.

However, the Red and Golds had an edge over the Mariners before ATKFC and Mohun Bagan FC merged to form ATK Mohun Bagan FC. SC East Bengal have won 129 times as opposed to 120 wins for Mohun Bagan FC in the past. A total of 121 games have ended as draws.

Matches played between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan FC: 2

SC East Bengal wins: 0

ATK Mohun Bagan FC wins: 2

Draws: 0

Matches played between SC East Bengal and Mohun Bagan FC: 369

SC East Bengal wins: 129

Mohun Bagan FC wins: 120

Draws: 121

SC East Bengal form: D

ATK Mohun Bagan form: W-W-D-L-W

SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC Team News

SC East Bengal

SC East Bengal have no injury concerns or suspensions. Manolo Diaz will have a full squad at his perusal for selection.

ATK Mohun Bagan

ATK Mohun Bagan will most likely miss out on the services of Tiri in central defense. He was also unavailable for the season opener against Kerala Blasters FC.

SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

ATK Mohun Bagan have won every single game against SC East Bengal in the past. (Image: ISL)

SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC Predicted Line-ups

SC East Bengal (4-4-2): Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Mohammed Rafique, Franjo Prce, Tomislav Mrcela, Hira Mondal, L. Hnamte, Sourav Das, W. Angousana, B. Jairu, Amir Dervisevic, Antonio Perosevic.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC (4-3-3): A. Singh (GK), Pritam Kotal, McHugh, D. Tangri, S. Bose, Hugo Boumous, L. Rodrigues, J. Kauko, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna.

Catch the latest ISL live scores here.

SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC Prediction

SC East Bengal are a much more stable side compared to last season and showed glimpses of brilliance against Jamshedpur FC. However, ATK Mohun Bagan FC are a class apart from every ISL team and are expected to emerge victorious in the Kolkata Derby yet again.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: SC East Bengal 0-2 ATK Mohun Bagan FC

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee