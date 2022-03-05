SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - March 5th, 2022

SC East Bengal will take on Bengaluru FC in the 107th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Saturday, 5th March 2022 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

SC East Bengal have had a disappointing run in the ISL 2021-22 season and will now hope to end it on a high note with a win in their final league game. They are placed at the bottom of the table with 11 points in 19 games and a win here would help them avoid a last-place finish. In their previous game, the Red and Gold brigade held NorthEast United FC to a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC are placed sixth in the table with 26 points in 19 matches. They too are out of the race for the playoffs and will look to finish the season with a win. The Blues come into this game on the back of a disappointing 2-0 defeat against ATK Mohun Bagan.

When the two sides last met in the reverse fixture, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Predicted Playing XIs

SC East Bengal: Sankar Roy (GK), Huidrom Singh, Franjo Prce, Adil Khan, Mohammad Rafique, Joyner Lourenco, Sourav Das, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Bikash Jairu, Naorem Singh, Antonio Perosevic

Bengaluru FC: Lara Sharma (GK), Roshan Naorem, Parag Shrivas, Ashique Kuruniyan, Alan Costa, Bruno Silva, Ajay Chhetri, Prince Ibara, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva

Match Details

Match: SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC, Match 107

Date and time: Saturday, 5th March 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama, Goa

SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Lara Sharma, Alan Costa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Parag Satish Stivas, Naorem Roshan Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Bruno Silva, Sourav Das, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Cleiton Silva, Antonio Perosevic

Captain: Cleiton Silva | Vice-captain: Mohammed Rafique.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Sankar Roy, Adil Khan, Pratik Chaudhari, Joyner Lourenco, Namgyal Bhutia, Udanta Singh, Danish Farooq-Bhat, Jose Sota, Sunil Chhetri, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Prince Ibara

Captain: Sunil Chhetri | Vice-captain: Jose Sota.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee