SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

SC East Bengal will aim for a league double over rivals Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday. The game will be played at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, which is serving as the home venue for SC East Bengal.

The Red and Golds are 10th in the ISL standings but have been gradually improving and settling as a unit. Bengaluru FC are on a seven-match winless run and desperately need the three points to get some momentum.

SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head

This will be the 12th meeting between the two sides across all Indian football tournaments. SC East Bengal have won seven times while the Blues have notched up four wins. The only ISL fixture between these two times so far ended in a slender 1-0 win for SC East Bengal earlier this season.

Top 3 scorers from the current season

SC East Bengal: Matti Steinmann (3), Jacques Maghoma (3), Bright Enobakhare (2)

Bengaluru FC: Sunil Chhetri (5), Cleiton Silva (4), Erik Paartulu and Juanan (2)

Clean sheets from the current season

SC East Bengal: Debjit Majumdar (2)

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (2)

"East Bengal have been improving with every game, they even dominated FC Goa in their last match. We have to be wary of the threats they possess."



Interim Head Coach Naushad Moosa gave us his thoughts ahead of the Blues' clash against SC East Bengal. #WeAreBFC #SCEBBFC pic.twitter.com/bp2DD3D0MB — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) February 1, 2021

More stats and numbers from the current season

Most Saves - Debjit Majumdar (49 - SCEB), Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (36 - BFC)

Most Passes - Scott Neville (649 - SCEB), Dimas Delgado (664 - BFC)

Most Interceptions - Scott Neville (23 - SCEB), Harmanjot Khabra (26 - BFC)

Most Tackles - Scott Neville (44 - SCEB), Suresh Wangjam (44 - BFC)

Most Touches - Scott Neville (827 - SCEB), Dimas Delgado (735 - BFC)

Most Assists - Matti Steinmann (2 - SCEB), Cleiton Silva (3 - BFC)

Most Shots - Anthony Pilkington (39 - SCEB), Sunil Chhetri (31 - BFC)