SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC: Who won yesterday's match?

SC East Bengal lost more ground in the race to the play-offs with a 0-2 loss to Bengaluru FC in the 80th match of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa. Bengaluru FC dominated the game and their uninspired opponents finished with zero shots on target.

Bengaluru FC started well with Udanta Singh setting up Sunil Chhetri for a cross. However, the skipper’s delivery was over hit and Leon Augustine could only send the ball over the cross-bar with a diving attempt.

A few minutes later, SC East Bengal had a chance of their own with Harmanpreet Singh producing a shot but Ajith Kumar came up with a crucial block. Soon, Bright Enobakhare’s corner-kick was fumbled by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu but Sunil cleared it for another corner.

Against the run of play, the Blues took the lead in the 12th minute as Cleiton Silva netted his fifth goal of the season. Sunil initially headed down a long kick from Gurpreet before Cleiton took a touch and smashed the ball into the back of the net. Sunil took the ball away from his name-sake Ajay Chhetri before going for a shot but it went just wide of the target. SC East Bengal got a free-kick just outside the box but Bright’s attempt hit the wall before going out.

Moments later, Udanta Singh went for a shot from distance but it curled very wide of the goal. Bengaluru FC almost got the first goal soon after, but Cleiton’s shot was diverted for a corner this time. The 2018-19 ISL champions also did well to keep the danger man Bright quiet and he wasn’t afforded time and space on the ball.

Leon, who had scored his first ISL goal in the last game against Hyderabad FC, couldn’t make it to half-time as he was subbed off due to a niggle. Versatile defender Parag Srivas took Leon’s place on the left wing and made an immediate impact as Bengaluru FC doubled their lead.

Right-back Rahul Bheke did superbly to get to the by-line and manufacture a cross for Parag to attempt a side-footed shot. Luckily for Srivas, the ball struck the post, hit Debjit Majumder’s leg before going in for an own goal.

SC East Bengal made a number of changes in the early minutes of the second-half but a goal didn’t seem to come their way. Bengaluru FC also had some help from the referee with CR Srikrishna granting a free-kick in the team’s favour after Gurpreet and Jacques Magoma collided. Here again Gurpreet looked jittery while handling the ball. Then, Amadi-Holloway released a shot on the turn but his weak strike was collected easily by Gurpreet.

While it was the Red and Gold Brigade who badly required a goal, Bengaluru FC seemed more likely to add to their lead. Sunil came very close to scoring a wonder goal from distance but his rasping shot struck the woodwork and went out with Debjit Majumder rooted to the spot.

SC East Bengal did have some half chances in the dying stages of the match but Anthony Pilkington couldn’t keep his header down after Yumnam Singh came up with a good cross. With Bengaluru FC continuing to defend well, there was palpable frustration in the SC East Bengal ranks with players getting into a mini tussle. In the end, Bengaluru FC wrapped up a comfortable victory.

ISL 2020-21, SCEB vs BFC: Who was the Hero of the Match?

Sunil Chhetri produced his best performance in a while for Bengaluru FC. Courtesy: ISL

Skipper Sunil Chhetri was named as the ‘Hero of the Match’ for his excellent work at both ends of the pitch. Sunil showed is aerial prowess by providing a fine assist to Cleiton Silva’s opening goal. The 36-year-old continued to keep the opposition center-backs, Daniel Fox and Scott Neville, on their toes.

He was pretty unlucky to not get on the scoresheet though.