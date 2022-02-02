SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-head stats and other numbers you need to know

SC East Bengal will face Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa. Both ISL teams have been saddled in the bottom half of the points table, and a win will be required to keep their top-four hopes alive.

Chennaiyin FC have struggled to ensure a consistent stance this season. They currently sit in eighth place in the league.

The Marina Machans were thrashed 3-0 by southern rivals Bengaluru FC in their previous match. Bandovic's team has struggled in the final third, with the fewest (12) goals scored in this edition of the Hero Indian Super League.

SC East Bengal, on the other hand, are currently bottom of the table with just nine points, and are almost out of contention for a top-four spot. This season, they have only won one game while losing seven and drawing six.

After suffering a crushing 0-3 defeat to Bengaluru FC in the previous game, Bandovic and co. will be looking to get back on track in the semi-final race. A win would move them up to third place in the league table.

SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-head

East Bengal and Chennaiyin have met three times in the Indian Super League. Surprisingly, none of the teams has an edge in the contest, as all three matches have ended in a tie.

The first match of this season between Chennaiyin and SC East Bengal ended in a drab 0-0 goalless draw.

Top scorers in the current season

SCEB - Antonio Perosevic (Two goals from eight matches).

CFC - Vladimir Koman (Three goals from nine matches)

Clean sheets in the current season

CFC: Vishal Kaith (2 clean sheets in 6 matches)

SCEB: Suvam Sen (Two cleansheets in four matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Saves: Vishal Kaith - 20 (CFC), Arindam Bhattacharya (SCEB) - 28, Suvam Sen (SCEB) - 7

Most Passes: Vladimir Koman - 530 (CFC), Amir Dervisevic (SCEB) - 270,

Most Interceptions: Anirudh Thapa - 23 (CFC), Hira Mondal (SCEB) - 24

Most Tackles: Naorem Singh (SCEB) - 54, Anirudh Thapa - 48 (CFC), Reagan Singh - 42 (CFC).

Edited by Arjun Panchadar