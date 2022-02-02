SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

Bottom-placed SC East Bengal will square off against struggling Chennaiyin FC in Match 79 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season. The game will take place at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on Wednesday.

In their last encounter, the Red & Gold Brigade suffered a disheartening 3-1 loss to local rivals ATK Mohun Bagan despite taking an early lead. SC East Bengal have just nine points from their 14 games and have scripted just a single victory so far. While their top-four hopes are all but buried, the Kolkata giants will be playing to regain some of their lost pride.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC are coming on the back of a crushing 0-3 defeat to Bengaluru FC in the previous game. However, their top-four dreams are very much alive with 18 points from 13 games. A win on Wednesday would put them in third spot in the league table.

SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-head

The two teams have locked horns on three previous occasions, all of which have ended in draws. Earlier in the season, when SC East Bengal faced Chennaiyin FC, the game ended in stalemate.

Matches Played: 3

SC East Bengal wins: 0

Chennaiyin FC wins: 0

Draws: 3

SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC: Team News

SC East Bengal: Head coach Mario Rivera didn't report of any injury concerns in the team. Meanwhile, new signing Fran Sota is also expected to feature in the game against the Marina Machans.

Chennaiyin FC: There are no major injury concerns at the Chennaiyin FC camp either. Only a call on the availability of Chennaiyin FC’s Germanpreet Singh will be taken later.

SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC: Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV

SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC: Prediction

While both sides have struggled in the league, Chennaiyin FC still have a realistic chance of finishing in the top four with a string of good results. The game will also be a clash of two contrasting ideologies.

While Bozidar Bandovic relies heavily on his defensive stability, Mario Rivera has been trying to play more expressive, open football with SC East Bengal.

Prediction: SC East Bengal 1-1 Chennaiyin FC

Edited by Diptanil Roy