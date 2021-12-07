ISL Live Streaming: When and where to watch  SC East Bengal vs FC Goa?

SC East Bengal will be up against FC Goa in match 21 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Tuesday at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.

SC East Bengal have had a disappointing season so far and see themselves standing in 10th spot in the points table with two draws and as many losses. They started their season with a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur. It was followed by two consecutive losses against ATK Mohun Bagan (3-0) and Odisha FC (6-4).

In their most recent match, they were held to a goalless draw by Chennaiyin FC and will now be hoping to register their maiden victory of the season.

On the other hand, FC Goa, who entered the competition as one of the title contenders, have struggled to get going and have lost all three games so far. They suffered a 3-0 defeat to Mumbai City FC, a 3-1 loss to Jamshedpur FC followed by another 2-1 loss against Northeast United.

SC East Bengal vs FC Goa Head to Head

SC East Bengal and FC Goa have faced each other twice in the ISL, with both games ending in 1-1 draws.

When does the ISL match between SC East Bengal vs FC Goa kick off?

Date: December 7, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama, Goa

Where to watch SC East Bengal vs FC Goa?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Malayalam, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Where to live stream SC East Bengal vs FC Goa?

India: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

