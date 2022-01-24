SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - January 24th, 2022

SC East Bengal will take on Hyderabad FC in the 70th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Monday, 24th January, 2022 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

SC East Bengal finally got their first win of the ISL 2021-22 season in their last match after a wait of 11 games. They defeated FC Goa 2-1, courtesy of a match-winning performance from Naorem Singh, who scored a brilliant brace. SC East Bengal have now climbed up a spot to 10th in a 11-team table.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC are winless in their previous three encounters, which included two draws and a defeat. They are currently placed in fourth spot on the table with 17 points. The Nizams have won four games while losing two and drawing five. They are coming into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC, where Javier Siverio scored the equalizer for them.

When the two teams last met in the reverse fixture, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Predicted Playing XIs

SC East Bengal: Arindam Bhattacharja, Adil Khan, Franjo Prce, Ankit Mukherjee, Marcelo Ribeiro, Darren Sidoel, Sourav Das, Wahengbam Luwang, Mohammad Rafique, Naorem Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor, Aniket Jadhav, Edu Garcia, Souvik Chakrabarti, Nikhil Poojary, Javier Siverio

Match Details

Match: SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC, Match 70

Date and time: Monday, 24th January, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium

Click here for the latest ISL scores and news updates

SCEB vs HFC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Laxmikant Kattimani, Adil Khan, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Joao Victor, Mohammed Rafique, Wahengbam Angousana, Sourav Das, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Naorem Mahesh Singh

Captain: Joao Victor. Vice-captain: Naorem Mahesh Singh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Arindam Bhattacharja, Raju Gaikwad, Juanan, Ashish Rai, Franjo Prce, Edu Garcia, Ankit Jadhav, Darren Sidoel, Amarjit Singh, Semboi Haokip, Javier Siverio

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Javier Siverio. Vice-captain: Amarjit Singh.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee