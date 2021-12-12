SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters: Head-to-Head stats and other numbers you need to know

SC East Bengal are set to square off against Kerala Blasters FC in match no. 27 of the Indian Super League (ISL). It will be played at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama, Goa on Sunday.

Still winless after the first five games of the season, the Red and Gold Brigade will be hoping to turn their season around against Kerala. Meanwhile, the Tuskers registered their first win of the season in their previous encounter against Odisha FC. The Juggernauts were undefeated earlier in the season before they dropped points against the Yellow Army.

Kerala have taken five points from their first four matches while SCEB lie at the bottom of the league charts with just two draws.

For Manolo Diaz and his men, their primary challenge will be to tighten their defensive quarters as they have conceded the highest goals (14) so far. Despite being five games into the season, SCEB are yet to decide on a fixed starting XI.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters have repositioned their season after an early loss to ATK Mohun Bagan. They have conceded just two goals in their last three encounters. Adrian Luna's exploits in the final third have added a different flair to the Men in Yellow. Rather than dictating possession, Ivan Vukomanovic has set up his side to be proactive off the ball and smooth in transition.

SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-Head

SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters have clashed on only two previous occasions and both matches ended in a 1-1 draw. While a draw isn't the end of the world for the Blasters, East Bengal will be hoping to snatch the three points and turn their season around.

Matches played: 2

Draws: 2

Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

SC East Bengal: Ville Matti Steinmann (4), Bright Enobakhare (3).

Kerala Blasters FC: Jordan Murray (7), Gary Hooper (5).

Clean sheets from the previous ISL season

SC East Bengal: Debjit Majumder (2 clean sheets in 15 matches), Sankar Roy (1 clean sheet in 1 match)

Kerala Blasters FC: Albino Gomes (3 clean sheets in 20 matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: Debjit Majumder (SC East Bengal) - 50 saves, Albino Gomes (Kerala Blasters FC) - 58 saves

Most passes: Vicente Gomez (Kerala Blasters FC) - 934, Jacques Maghoma (SC East Bengal) - 825.

Most interceptions: Jacques Maghoma (SC East Bengal) - 27, Jeakson Singh (Kerala Blasters) - 26.

Most tackles: Rahul KP (Kerala Blasters FC) - 86, Ankit Mukherjee (SC East Bengal) - 61.

